Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Colleen Callahan steps down as director of Illinois Department of Natural Resources

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced last week that Colleen Callahan will step down as IDNR director Jan. 16. She served in that capacity through the entirety of J.B. Pritzker’s first term as governor.

Callahan is leaving the department in better shape than she inherited it. That is not the faint praise it appears to be on the surface.

Under the Bruce Rauner administration, IDNR was something of an afterthought. Rauner didn’t systematically dismantle the agency as Rod Blagojevich had, but there was little effort to revive the department.

Callahan inherited a department that was contracting on several fronts. Morale within the department was bad. The cloak of secrecy that enshrouded the department during the Blagojevich administration had returned.

Admittedly, I was publicly skeptical when Callahan was named IDNR director. She came to the department with a background in agriculture. To this day, I’d prefer to see a biologist in that role, but from day one, Callahan was upfront.

Callahan admitted that the biological sciences weren’t her area of expertise. However, she promised to surround herself with knowledgeable staff and to heed their advice. From what I have seen, she lived up to that promise.

Being able to navigate the political waters of Springfield is a major part of the job. Given the fact that the department is no longer downsizing and is catching up on delayed maintenance indicates Callahan was successful in that role.

And, that stability and modest growth was achieved despite the setback of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Again, these words may sound like faint praise, but let’s be perfectly clear about one thing – no one was going to restore the IDNR to the prominence it achieved in the 1990s. There is only one way that is going to happen – increased funding.

The fiscal policies of the Pritzker administration are slowly getting the state back onto firmer financial footing. Hopefully, the work Callahan did the past four years lays the foundation for better days.

There is still a lot of work to be done.

Staffing issues still need to be addressed. Site superintendents are managing way too many sites. Places like the Tunnel Hill State Trail, Dixon Springs State Park, Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, Mermet Lake Conservation Area and the Union County Refuge don’t have in-house superintendents.

That’s unacceptable. In addition, staff shortages remain at these and all sites in the state. Again, that’s no fault of Callahan’s, it’s just the current financial reality.

On the other hand, IDNR employees are no longer beating down the doors looking for other jobs. The need for stability and continuity in jobs dealing with our natural resources can’t be over-emphasized. Frankly, the dedication and loyalty of IDNR staff over the past two decades has been awe-inspiring.

One of the biggest of Callahan’s accomplishments, at least in Southern Illinois, is that Rend Lake Resort, located at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park, will be reopening soon.

For decades the resort’s hotels, restaurant and conference center drew visitors to Rend Lake. It was a serious economic engine for Franklin and surrounding counties. However, financial issues and neglect of maintenance led to its closure.

Callahan announced in August that a $17.5 million renovation of the facility would begin this year.

Finally, during her tenure Callahan was accessible. And, she made it easier for media members to gain access to IDNR personnel. There are still statewide rules in effect restricting access, a holdover from the Blagojevich years, but progress was made, at least within IDNR.