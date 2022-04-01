Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Detouring for Gibbs Gardens in Georgia

Most of my wife’s family began migrating to Georgia and Florida in the mid-1970s – whether my joining that family was the cause of that exodus is open to debate.

Regardless of motives, the southern migration has resulted in countless trips south on Interstate 75 over the past 40-plus years.

To be brutally honest, I’ve always hated the Chattanooga-to-Atlanta leg of the journey. It seems that once your car enters Chattanooga, rural America disappears. The highway widens to a minimum of three lanes, and, at times, you find yourself wishing the road was twice as wide.

Coming home from Orlando last year it seemed we were in a perpetual traffic jam from our condo until we cleared the gravitational pull of Nashville, Tenn.

That’s why I was intrigued when one of my nephew’s suggested we stop at Gibbs Gardens on the way back to Illinois. Gibbs Gardens is located on a sprawling 220-acre estate, supposedly in a town called Ball Ground, Ga.

The location shocked me when I looked it up after the fact. I drove the car, but for the life of me, I have no recollection of being anywhere called Ball Ground.

But, I digress.

The gardens are located off the beaten path, about 45 minutes north of Atlanta. Even if the place had not been stunningly beautiful, it would have eliminated about 60 miles of interstate driving. So, the day trip seemed like an excellent idea.

As it turns out, Gibbs Gardens was an amazing place.

Visitors stroll through the meticulously manicured paths at their own leisure. Although it is still early in the spring, there were vast flowering pots filled with pansies of every color. Entire hills were planted in daffodils and large swaths of land were planted in tulips.

After navigating Atlanta traffic, it took us over two hours to travel 38 miles one evening, you could feel the tension literally drain from your body while walking among the flowers. And, by the time we made our way back to I-75, we were just a few minutes south of Chattanooga.

A curious side effect, I now look at north Georgia much differently.

Because of its remote location, the drive from Atlanta to Gibbs Gardens involved local roads almost exclusively. It’s amazing how much different the Georgia mountains look when you are driving through at less than 75 miles per hour.

We found ourselves meandering through wooded hillsides and small towns. We enjoyed looking at cows grazing in green pastures and driving past tiny country churches. Slowing down actually allowed you to form a kindship with the land, rather than seeing the next major city as a stepping stone on the trip back home.

At one point, we drove within 20 miles of Springer Mountain, Ga., the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. Had we not spent hours walking through the gardens, Springer Mountain would have been added to the itinerary.

Conversely, we now have a reason to abandon the interstate on our next trip south.

And, that got me to thinking … how many people have only seen Southern Illinois at 75 miles per hour. How many people speed through the region, totally unaware of Garden of the Gods, Bell Smith Springs, Inspiration Point and the Cache River?

Slowing down is a game changer.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

