Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Doesn’t take much to entertain me

Unfortunately, the weather was overcast and the sparrow was at least 60 feet away. The photos, while not great, not even good, showed the bird in question was clearly a Henslow’s sparrow.

It is a testament to how easily entertained I am at this part of my life that I was thrilled beyond belief by this brief encounter with a relatively nondescript member of the sparrow family. In fact, I thought about turning home that instant to download the photos.

Fortunately, that impulse was rejected.

Continuing on my regular route I heard another sparrow, this one more insistent, much closer. Stopping the car, I saw another sparrow flutter from one clump of tangled fescue to the next. Grabbing my binoculars I got some bearings, then pulled the car forward about 10 yards.

And, there the bird sat, peeking out of a slight opening in the grass. The over-confident sparrow was hunkered down about ground level, apparently believing it was hidden from view. At this point, I was about 15 feet away and terrified that any movement would send the bird scurrying for deeper cover.

Moving deliberately, I got the camera in position. The bird seemed blissfully unaware of my presence. I rattled off another hundred frames or so, trying to compensate for the blades of grass shielding the bird’s face.