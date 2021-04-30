Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Doesn’t take much to entertain me

Five years of frustration fluttered away in a flurry of feathers Friday morning.
For the past five years I have been hearing Henslow’s sparrows at a specific location at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area. Only once in that time have I actually seen one of the elusive birds.
That occurred several years ago when a sparrow popped out of the tangled grass covering the hillside and perched momentarily on a twig. I was able to snap a couple of quick shots before the bird disappeared into the abyss.
The photo left a lot to be desired. However, between cross-referencing drawings and photos in various bird guides and listening to bird songs on the Audubon app, I was convinced the birds in question were Henslow’s sparrows. Well, at least 99 percent convinced.
So, when I drove past “Henslow’s Hill” Thursday, the birds were chirping loudly.
I stopped the car, more out of habit than any sense of hope that I’d see a bird. Scanning the hillside, I saw nothing. As doubt creeped into my mind, I reached for the phone and hit the Audubon app. At the first sound of a chirp, a sparrow bolted straight out of the grass and perched on a scraggly remnant of last summer’s vegetation.
Instinctively, I reached for the camera. The shutter opened and closed continuously for about 30 seconds. Yet, the bird didn’t move. It turned around, giving me another angle for photos.
Unfortunately, the weather was overcast and the sparrow was at least 60 feet away. The photos, while not great, not even good, showed the bird in question was clearly a Henslow’s sparrow.
It is a testament to how easily entertained I am at this part of my life that I was thrilled beyond belief by this brief encounter with a relatively nondescript member of the sparrow family. In fact, I thought about turning home that instant to download the photos.
Fortunately, that impulse was rejected.
Continuing on my regular route I heard another sparrow, this one more insistent, much closer. Stopping the car, I saw another sparrow flutter from one clump of tangled fescue to the next. Grabbing my binoculars I got some bearings, then pulled the car forward about 10 yards.
And, there the bird sat, peeking out of a slight opening in the grass. The over-confident sparrow was hunkered down about ground level, apparently believing it was hidden from view. At this point, I was about 15 feet away and terrified that any movement would send the bird scurrying for deeper cover.
Moving deliberately, I got the camera in position. The bird seemed blissfully unaware of my presence. I rattled off another hundred frames or so, trying to compensate for the blades of grass shielding the bird’s face.
One of the curses of wildlife photography is the photo that looks so good in the viewfinder can often be slightly out of focus due to obstructions invisible to the naked eye. I did, however, have more hope for these photos than the earlier ones.
Again, my first impulse was to turn around and get the images downloaded on my computer. While I resisted the urge, the rest of the trip felt hurried … but, not rushed enough to ignore the prairie warbler that presented itself just before I left the park.
My day was made about an hour later when I scrolled through the images on my computer screen. The photos certainly aren’t National Geographic quality, but I’m certainly not ashamed to display them.
As noted earlier, it doesn’t take much to entertain me these days.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.