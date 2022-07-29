Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Driving home through an abundance of color

It was sweltering Sunday afternoon when we left my daughter’s home in the St. Louis suburbs.

I checked my weather app just out of curiosity just prior to climbing in the car. According to the app, the heat index was 107 degrees. Given the stifling feel of the air, there was no reason to question the numbers.

As we drove home, clouds started building in the east. By the time we reached the New Baden exit on I-64, it was overcast and the car became noticeably cooler. The clouds continued to thicken as we passed through Okawville, but a bright spot appeared on the eastern horizon.

By the time we neared the Nashville exit, about eight miles down the road, I noticed a rainbow starting to form near the bright spot. Then, my wife noticed a second rainbow to the south of the first, and then a third.

I had never seen that before.

The inner rainbow was the most intense. Although it started out as vague lines of pink, yellow and green, the further east we drove the more defined the lines of color became. In addition, the entire spectrum came into view.

For a few moments, we got the Crayola 64-box treatment – the purples, blues, yellows, pinks and greens. It was spellbinding.

What’s more, the end of the rainbow was clearly visible to our right. The foliage on the trees assumed the various colors of the rainbow. Again, this was a totally new experience. I was so intrigued, I never bothered to make stupid comments about pots of gold or leprechauns.

That should have been the experience of a lifetime, but it got better.

The agricultural area we had been driving through gave way to a more wooded environment.

The end of the rainbow, which had appeared in the distance, was suddenly reflected in the trees lining the road. The literal end of the rainbow was now just a few feet from us, just beyond the shoulder of the road.

It was as if our vehicle was pushing the rainbow eastward.

By this time I was wondering what would happen. Would we suddenly drive through the area where the light was being refracted – like literally drive through the rainbow? Or, would it just suddenly disappear.

Apparently, it was the latter. About five miles past the Nashville exit the clouds closed in the open spot in the sky. Just like that, the magical rainbow disappeared.

While vacationing in Colorado several years ago we witnessed one rainbow on top of the other – a breathtaking sight in itself. But, this was a new experience, something I didn’t believe was possible.

Frankly, I had never believed it was possible to see the rainbow’s end. I just assumed that the refraction disappeared when objects on the ground got in the way. And, seeing the three rainbows lined up in formation … If anyone had told me that, I would have taken it with a grain of salt.

That’s why I’m glad my wife was there to corroborate – it would be tough to believe we were both suffering from heat stroke.