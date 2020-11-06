Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enduring Mermet Lake withdrawal

One of the many reasons to dislike winter is that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shuts down Mermet Lake from the beginning of November to Feb. 1.

It’s not an arbitrary closing. Mermet Lake is one of the state-run waterfowl hunting areas. The lake is closed for 30 days prior to the season in order to create a refuge-like environment for the ducks and geese that will be wintering there.

And, it just makes good sense not to mix hunters, hikers and photographers during the 60-day hunting season. Bottom line? I’ll be enduring Mermet withdrawal for the next 85 days.

If I stay healthy and the weather cooperates, I plan to be one of the first people cruising around the lake Feb. 1, 2021.

To prepare for the deprivation of the long, cold winter, I set the alarm for about 5 a.m. Friday. That got me to the lake well before sunrise. I parked my car on the north end of the lake, looking to the southeast, waiting for the sun to pop above the horizon and silhouette the barren cypress trees in the middle of the lake.

I’m prejudiced, but there are few better places in Southern Illinois to view the sunrise.