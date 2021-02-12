Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enduring our annual week of winter

In our ever-warming world this appears to be the designated week of winter.
Temperatures have dipped below zero and are expected to remain in single digits or low teens for another couple days. Those of us north of 50 remember when temperatures in the teens or single digits were a regular occurrence from December to January.
Recently, it seems the cold snaps have been limited to about one week per year.
So, it seems appropriate to issue a reminder that these cold temperatures can be dangerous, not only to you, but to your pets and wildlife.
Dress warmly. And, especially keep something on your head. I didn’t really appreciate all those childhood warnings about “most body heat is lost through the head” until my hair began, ahem, thinning.
Now, I can attest, adamantly, to that warning.
Second, if you have livestock or pets outside, take extra precautions to see they are safe.
Growing up on a farm, we always had a dog around. They were pets, but they weren’t house pets. Their place was outside, serving as pest control and outdoor burglar alarms. However, I do remember a select few times when the temperatures stayed in the subzero range for a couple days that the dog was allowed to sleep inside.
We thought it was a real treat – it’s hard to imagine how wonderful the dog thought it was.
More often, dad would use several straw bales to build a makeshift nest in the chicken house that was no longer in use. After piling several bales in the corner for additional insulation, dad would break open a bale to provide loose straw for the dog to burrow into.
Today, the Winkeler dogs just snuggle closer on the couch.
And, don’t forget the birds that use your yard.
Birds burn an incredible amount of calories in order to stay warm under moderate conditions. Their needs grow under extreme conditions. Reading in David Allen Sibley’s “What it’s Like To Be A Bird” recently, I learned that a golden-crowed kinglet has to eat the equivalent of 27 pizzas per day to stay healthy on a cold day.
As a result, it’s important to keep your feeders full during cold snaps.
In that same section of the Sibley book it was noted that birds can lose up to 10 percent of their body weight overnight, a percentage that can balloon to 30 percent in the cold. Which explains why birds feed so actively at dawn.
With that in mind, make sure to fill your feeders late in the day so birds will have access to food when they most need it.
And, a water source is also important during frigid temperatures.
A heated watering pan is optimum – they’re fairly cheap. I seem to remember paying about $30 for mine. However, if that isn’t a possibility, keep adding fresh water to an unheated source. I’ve been truly amazed at the traffic my watering pan generates.
Although I’m not a fan of cold weather, one of the pleasant side effects is the increased activity at feeders.
Stay safe!
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.