Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enduring our annual week of winter

In our ever-warming world this appears to be the designated week of winter.

Temperatures have dipped below zero and are expected to remain in single digits or low teens for another couple days. Those of us north of 50 remember when temperatures in the teens or single digits were a regular occurrence from December to January.

Recently, it seems the cold snaps have been limited to about one week per year.

So, it seems appropriate to issue a reminder that these cold temperatures can be dangerous, not only to you, but to your pets and wildlife.

Dress warmly. And, especially keep something on your head. I didn’t really appreciate all those childhood warnings about “most body heat is lost through the head” until my hair began, ahem, thinning.

Now, I can attest, adamantly, to that warning.

Second, if you have livestock or pets outside, take extra precautions to see they are safe.