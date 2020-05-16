Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoying a plentiful bloom this spring

One gentleman in particular made it difficult to concentrate on the birds … he kept reeling in fish. Seemingly every time I’d spot something interesting, I’d hear water splashing in the distance. When I looked toward the lake, there he was, standing up, straining against his rod and reel and pulling in a nice fish.

It got the best of me.

My wife and I returned to Glen O. Jones the next evening. We didn’t quite match his success, but we caught enough crappie for a modest fish dinner. And, if I don’t admit my wife caught the biggest crappie, I’ll never hear the end of it.

It was a slab.

It had been a while since I had actually fished for my supper. I had forgotten how much better the fish taste when you catch them yourself.

COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the Bill Harkins/Don Sanders Four-Man tournament this year. The event, held annually at Crab Orchard Lake, is billed as the oldest bass fishing tournament in Illinois.

I’d covered the “Four-Man”, as it is affectionately known, nearly every year for the past 30 years. Its unique format made it one of my favorite events.