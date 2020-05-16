Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoying a plentiful bloom this spring

It’s not just me, is it?
Are we having an actual spring? Granted, it’s weird being forced to take frost precautions in May, but this has been a glorious spring.
For the first time in what seems like decades, we didn’t go from winter wear to shorts and flip flops overnight. And, we didn’t turn the furnace off one morning and flip the thermostat to air conditioner later that afternoon.
For the record, I hear my furnace running in the background as I type this.
Better yet, we haven’t had the violent thunderstorms that usually plague Southern Illinois in the spring. For those wary of thunder and lightning, there have been a few tense moments recently, but by and large we’ve received gentle rains.
As a result, our yard has burst into life. We have clematis plants that couldn’t hold another bloom. Iris are blooming in record numbers. And, the cooler temperatures seem to have kept mosquitoes and other stinging insects at bay.
I took advantage of a beautiful spring afternoon last week to visit the recently opened Glen O. Jones Lake.
Since the warbler migration is still in full force, I carried a pair of binoculars and a camera. However, it was impossible not to notice the number of people taking advantage of the beautiful weather by fishing.
One gentleman in particular made it difficult to concentrate on the birds … he kept reeling in fish. Seemingly every time I’d spot something interesting, I’d hear water splashing in the distance. When I looked toward the lake, there he was, standing up, straining against his rod and reel and pulling in a nice fish.
It got the best of me.
My wife and I returned to Glen O. Jones the next evening. We didn’t quite match his success, but we caught enough crappie for a modest fish dinner. And, if I don’t admit my wife caught the biggest crappie, I’ll never hear the end of it.
It was a slab.
It had been a while since I had actually fished for my supper. I had forgotten how much better the fish taste when you catch them yourself.
COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the Bill Harkins/Don Sanders Four-Man tournament this year. The event, held annually at Crab Orchard Lake, is billed as the oldest bass fishing tournament in Illinois.
I’d covered the “Four-Man”, as it is affectionately known, nearly every year for the past 30 years. Its unique format made it one of my favorite events.
Each team consists of two boats and the tournament lasts two days. With that many variables at work, even large leads could be overcome. The final weigh-in always seemed to be packed with drama.
The only other local tournament at Crab Orchard is up in the air.
The Boy Scout Tournament was normally held the first weekend in May. However, since the Midwest Bass Classic folded last year, the Boy Scout tournament was rescheduled for early June.
As of now the Southern Illinois Bassbusters, the sponsoring club, are still planning on holding the event. However, COVID-19 will have the final say.
In addition, it appears the tournament will now benefit the Special Olympics.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!