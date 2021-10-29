Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoying our 'golden years'

Beau, our golden retriever, turned 12 on Oct. 10.

Somewhere in the past two weeks I’ve had an epiphany, Beau and I are going through our “golden years” together. In fact, at this juncture, it seems our development, err deterioration, is on the same pace.

In many ways, Beau is carrying his age more gracefully than I am.

His youthful appearance has faded over the past couple years. There was a time when Beau’s visage exuded a feeling of exuberance, of mischief and of the innate happiness of youth.

No more.

Beau’s face has grayed. There is a maturity about him now. Fortunately for dogs, Beau’s face is not lined or wrinkled, but there is an aura of warmness and concern about him.

His manner has also changed.

If it’s possible for dogs to have ADHD, that’s Beau. As a younger dog, he couldn’t sit still. Although never fond of actually retrieving, Beau tired of that game quickly. After bringing a ball back for about the third time, he’d drop it at your feet and trot away as if to say, “I have nothing else to prove.”

Then, he’d run about the yard barking at birds, squirrels or any shiny object.

And, in the house, he sought your constant attention. Like most goldens, he’d interrupt whatever you were doing and insist you pet him.

Now, he’s content to sprawl out on the floor for extended periods of time. And, once each evening if I’m watching television, he’ll walk over to the couch, lift my hand with his muzzle and plop down on the floor. I’ll scratch his head while he sighs contentedly.

After 10 or 15 minutes, he’ll walk to the other end of the room to take a nap.

As for that insistent behavior, it’s largely disappeared. Now, he’ll walk up to you and place his paw on your wrist or arm, scratching until he has your attention. Then, he’ll look into your eye as if to say, “I just need a friend right now. Don’t get up. Let’s just enjoy this minute together.”

It’s just a comfortable, reassuring existence.

Although apparently still healthy, Beau is slowing down in visible ways.

We still take our morning walks, but, like me, it’s obvious the summer heat gets to him. We have 4-5 different routes we walk, and Beau knows them all by heart. On each path, he knows exactly how far we walk, precisely where we turn around.

During those hot summer months, when that huge tongue is hanging out of his mouth, Beau will simply turn around and head back to the car when he’s tired.

And, like me, his eyesight isn’t what it once was. Beau has issues with shadows, sometimes in the evenings he’s hesitant to enter a room if it’s not well lighted. Also, he descends stairs gingerly, taking it one step at a time rather than bounding down.

Finally, he’s starting to make those “old man” sounds. Beau will sometimes grunt when getting up off the floor, or just sigh for no apparent reason. It always makes me laugh when he does that. I hope he knows I’m simply laughing with him, not at him.

Another concession to age, he finds softer surfaces to lounge on – spending more time in his bed than on the floor. And, we’ll frequently find him sprawled on the couch. We used to chase him off – he sheds incessantly.

Now, we just smile when he jumps off the couch as we enter the living room. Beau has earned a soft spot in our hearts as well as our couch.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

