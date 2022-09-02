Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Evidence of climate change is all around us

“A question ain’t really a question if you know the answer too,” John Prine said.

If the wisdom of John Prine is accepted as fact, the answer is, “Money.” Or, at least money in the hands of the wrong people.

The question is, why, despite mountains of scientific evidence, have humans not come to grips with the issue of climate change?

First, let’s define climate.

You can’t deny climate change because of a two- or three-day cool spell in August, or a January thaw. That’s weather. Weather changes day-to-day, a fact that Southern Illinois residents are well aware of. Climate involves long-term trends.

The evidence of climate change is all around us.

Lake Mead, which used to cover large portions of Nevada and Utah, is going dry. The lake has dropped precipitously, how’s that for a nice touch of irony, over the past couple of decades. At one time, the maximum depth of Lake Mead was 532 feet. As of Monday, Lake Mead was 185 feet below pool – 185 feet.

The Loire River in France, the Po River in France and Germany’s Rhine River, all streams important for drinking water supplies and barge traffic, are drying up. The Loire is so low it can be crossed on foot in many locations. Barge traffic is being halted on the Rhine because the river is so low.

In the meantime, America’s Southwest has endured an extended drought … at least until recently when torrential rains washed away the powdery soil. Hikers were swept away by flash flooding in Zion National Park and roads in Death Valley were washed away.

The earth is warming to unprecedented levels at rates faster than climatologists predicted decades ago. Storms are becoming more violent. The survival of plants, animals and even human beings are being threatened.

In Southern Illinois, we’ve seen species appear from the south in recent years. Black vultures are now commonplace. Armadillos have moved into the region and apparently, fire ants aren’t far behind. Gardeners know the region has been reclassified into a more southerly growing season.

The evidence is smacking us in the face on a daily basis.

Yet, too many Americans cling to the notion that fossil fuels are vital to America’s economic health, that we can’t sustain our current stand of living with renewable energy sources. America has always been known as a land of innovation, so why cling to the notions that 20th century technology is the zenith of man’s capabilities?

Likewise, at a time when it is vital we sequester carbon, we continue to cut down trees as if it’s the 19th century.

Driving through Southern Illinois, particularly on the outskirts of the various towns, we see small patches of trees being cut down to make way for subdivisions. Yet, virtually every town is dotted with vacant lots that could be utilized. The same is true of larger metropolitan areas. The urban sprawl continues to spread while blighted land remains empty.

And, even in the Shawnee National Forest, thousands of acres of land are slated for unnecessary harvest over the next decade.

Why?

It doesn’t have to be. We can change it. But, it should have started yesterday.