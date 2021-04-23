Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Excitement of a long overdue fishing trip

Within moments I rediscovered the essential, unspoken joys of fishing — the wonderful sense of hope and anticipation that lifts your soul with every cast, the connection you feel to the line moving slowly through the water and how the nerve impulses instantly transmit excitement from your fingertips to your brain when a fish takes a swipe at your jig.

For the first time in a couple years, I felt that sense of elation you feel when you set the hook and you feel that fish tugging on the line. Then, there is that moment of wonder – is it a crappie? Is it a slab? Is it something tiny that will be tossed back to swim another day?

Experienced fishermen will tell you they can determine what type of fish it is nanoseconds after it is hooked, and that is true. Given the nature of the struggle, or lack thereof, I was sure that every fish I hooked was a crappie.

There were, or course, other things I’d forgotten.

For instance, that feeling of frustration when that big fish is just inches from your reach and it flicks its head, somehow improbably tossing the hook.