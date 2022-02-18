Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Face-to-face encounters with wildlife

There are several face-to-face moments with wildlife that are imprinted on my psyche.

Some were simply magnificent. Some were scary. Some were both.

I vividly remember a wolf topping a hill about 30 yards in front of me at Yellowstone National Park. That was one of the most thrilling and scary moments of my life. There was a moment at Glacier National Park when I rounded a switchback and came face to face with a Rocky Mountain goat. While it was startling, it wasn’t scary.

Perhaps the most awe-inspiring moments came on a whaling adventure in the Atlantic Ocean when massive humpback whales were fluking just a few yards from our boat.

The pictures in my mind are vivid. If I close my eyes I can bring those moments back to life in an instant.

Another such moment occurred last Thursday and I didn’t have to travel to an exotic location … unless that is your estimation of Bartelso, Illinois.

I was at the family cabin with a couple friends. It was a beautiful, crisp, clear, winter morning. We walked the well-worn path along the river, the remnants of a recent snow crunching underfoot.

Upon reaching our destination, we stood beneath the limbs of a towering oak tree, quietly discussing the natural world.

Then, in the back of my mind, I heard the faint bleat of a bald eagle. The bleating got louder in a hurry. It was obvious the bird was approaching rapidly.

Turning toward the river, I looked through the branches of the oak tree. There, not 25 feet above our heads soared a regal mature bald eagle. It was quite apparent the eagle hadn’t seen, or heard, us to this point.

I’m sure we all moved. I’m sure we all gasped because the eagle banked toward the opposite side of the river and sailed away.

Yes, the moment was fleeting, but it was memorable, both for the simplicity and the spectacle.

The sky, totally devoid of clouds, was the deep, clear blue that only seems to occur in winter. The sun was slightly behind the eagle, creating an image like an actor or singer standing at center stage basking in a spotlight.

The white of the eagle’s tail and head feathers were a brilliant white that even gallons of bleach couldn’t replicate. That stunning white contrasted brilliantly against the bird’s black feathers.

How close was the bird?

The black pupil of the yellow eye was readily visible. It was as if we both stared at each other thinking, “Really didn’t expect to run into you here.”

When the bird veered off, it was a methodical, not hurried departure. We stood and watched a few moments as the eagle reversed course and headed back upstream.

As was appropriate, the three of us stood there in silence for several moments, taking time to appreciate this memory-making experience.

Fortunately, we were treated to other eagle sightings during the short trek back to the cabin. The path led us deeper into the woods, apparently out of view of the eagles soaring overhead. Or, perhaps we were far enough away to be considered insignificant.

But, another pair circled the path above our heads, screeching at each other as they performed an aerial dance. Given the discrepancy in size between the two birds and the time of year, we probably witnessed the beginning of a mating ritual in stunning natural HD.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

