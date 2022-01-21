Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Find fun and education in wildlife documentaries

Liturgically speaking, Epiphany was two weeks ago. Yet, I found myself having a moment of enlightenment last Sunday.

Watching wildlife documentaries has become a pleasant way to pass time this winter. While watching about the short, and treacherous, life of a European harvest mouse last Sunday this thought occurred to me – nothing has changed in 60 years.

That thought made me laugh out loud simply because it is totally true.

It was about 60 years ago that I was introduced to World Book Encyclopedia. That may not seem like a momentous thing to most of you, particularly anyone under the age of 50, but it was a personal life changer.

Within a couple weeks I became close friends with volumes “B”, “M” and “S” -- the books that had 10-12 photo sections on birds, mammals and snakes. The photographs were divided by continent, and I absorbed the information like a sponge.

Like a young George Bailey, I dreamed of traveling to Africa, India and Europe to see these spectacular creatures with my own eyes. Frankly, it’s amazing how vividly I remember some of those photos – the European roller or the colorful quetzal from Central America.

While reliving these memories, this thought occurred to me – are these documentaries utilized in our educational system? I mean, what kid doesn’t like animals?

They seem to be a perfect way to light a fire of enlightenment in the minds of elementary school students. The photography is eye-popping. The narration is done at a basic level. While I learn something with every video, these aren’t deep dives into classification, survival or reproduction.

They are fun to watch, yet it’s amazing the amount of information I retain from each one.

I just know that looking at those World Book Encyclopedia photos piqued a life-long interest in the natural world for me. It’s difficult to believe that my experience is unique.

We, as a race, tend to care most about things we have intimate knowledge of. So, why not expose our elementary students to the wonders of nature through these spectacular documentaries, the films that take you inside a harvest mouse nest, or explain why a hummingbird is able to hover?

Granted, I’ve never been a teacher. I’ve never prepared a lesson plan. I’ve never had to keep a room of 20-25 third graders engaged for an hour, much less an entire day.

And, I certainly don’t mean to tell anyone how to do their jobs, but these films seem perfect for the classroom. My wife and I subscribe to several streaming services, and each service has its own library of documentaries. It would seem there would be plenty of material available to expose students to one each week or every other week.

Certainly, watching the films would cause some students to want to find more information on their own. And, isn’t that the goal of education?

Seeing fledging wood ducks dive into a pond for the first time, or watching a kestrel hover over a vole hiding in the field could be the impetus that spurs a lifelong interest in biology, leading a student to a career as a teacher, forest ranger or wildlife biologist.

Given the current condition of our planet, Earth could use a little TLC.

Just a thought on a winter’s morning …

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

