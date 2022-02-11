Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Find peace in nature's silence and sounds

Quiet may be the most under-appreciated commodity in modern life.

We will seemingly do anything we can to avoid it.

Think about it. In the course of a normal day, how many people do you see wearing earphones. You see them in lines at restaurants, at the bank or just walking down the street. More than once, I’ve been walking through remote areas of a national park and will encounter another hiker wearing ear phones.

Sound is nearly impossible to avoid … no matter how hard we try.

If I walked outside my home right now, it might be quiet, but certainly not silent.

I’d hear airplanes or helicopters flying above my head. The din of the highway, located three blocks away, is a constant. It seems garbage trucks rumble through the neighborhood every weekday.

Then, there are the sounds of nature.

The cold weather we’ve experienced the last two weeks has birds flocking to my feeders. The increased traffic at the feeders has drawn red-shouldered, Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks to the neighborhood. Their calls are frequently heard above the din.

And, our neighborhood seems to be on the flight path of every snow and white-fronted goose meandering the skies, looking for food.

Granted, those are all welcome sounds.

Yet, it begs the question. Why do humans seem afraid of silence?

Are we bored? Are we afraid of our own thoughts? Do we want to retreat into our own little worlds so we don’t have to interact with each other?

No matter where we go, we’re bombarded by sound.

Pay attention at a baseball game sometime. Your ears are constantly being assaulted. Music blares between innings. Each hitter has walk-up music. And, if there isn’t music playing, the PA announcer is prattling on about something.

And, baseball is supposed to be our “pastoral” game.

Think of going out to dinner.

Unless you are in a really nice restaurant, your ears will be assaulted. A dozen television sets will be showing sporting events, but you won’t be able to hear the announcers because of the music blaring over the stereo.

We recently went to dinner at one of the nicer chain restaurants in the area, but dinner conversation was nearly impossible because of the noise.

Even our homes are not safe spaces. Occasionally, I’ll be astounded at how good it feels to turn off the television at night.

That’s why a weekend trip to Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area this weekend was so notable.

As far as I know, I was the only person in the park. If there were others, they were so far away I wasn’t aware of them.

The wind was virtually non-existent. If I stood still, there were fleeting moments of silence. Most of the time I could hear the faint peeps of kinglets in the treetops of the rustling of pine branches, but there were intermittent moments of silence.

Those were luxurious moments, like a warm bath after coming in from the cold, or a sip of smooth bourbon with dinner.

In fact, even the quiet moments were a treat – the snow crunching under my boots or the indistinct muttering that I heard. The muttering turned out to be a trio of trumpeter swans conversing in the middle of the frozen lake – sounds I might not have picked up if not for the occasional silence.

Just thinking about that quiet, the silence, is music to my ears.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

