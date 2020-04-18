Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Find the beauty where you live

The reality of the coronavirus pandemic has actually reinforced my thinking. For the most part, we are tethered to our home. We’ve spent a great deal of time in the yard, actually enjoying the fruits of our labors over the last three decades.

However, about once a week cabin fever sets in. We have to go out and see the larger world. Judiciously, we select destinations off the beaten path, or large enough that we can isolate ourselves if others are sharing the space.

In the past two weeks, we’ve visited Iron Furnace and LaRue-Pine Hills in the Shawnee National Forest. Those visits re-invigorated my body and renewed my spirit. The natural beauty we witnessed is enough to sustain a person for a week to 10 days.

We visited Iron Furnace at the height of the bluebell bloom. From a distance the banks of the small creeks and streams took on the appearance of small mountain lakes as the bluebell blooms swayed in the breeze. And, the blues and purples of the blooms lost none of their dazzle as you walked through them and held them in your hands.

Last Friday, we drove the Grand Tower levee, marveling at the splendor of wood duck and blue-winged teal pairs. Before we headed back home, we drove the winding gravel road to the top of Inspiration Point.