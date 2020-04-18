Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Find the beauty where you live

There’s something in human nature that says we’re not supposed to be satisfied.
It’s incredible how many people hate, or at least profess to hate, the town they live in.
“I can’t wait to get out of this dump.”
“There is nothing for me here.”
“This town is so boring.”
If there were a drinking game involving those phrases, I’d still be hungover.
I suppose I’m something of an anomaly. I’ve enjoyed every place I’ve lived. Granted, it’s short list – Beckemeyer, Carbondale, Breese, Carlyle and Harrisburg.
They all have something in common. They’re small towns. Carbondale is the metropolitan center, topping out at over 20,000 people. The other thing they have in common? I found friendship in all those places.
Sure, there are cultural disadvantages to living in small towns. Entertainment options are limited. Restaurant choices might include fast food or convenience store fare. And, shopping, if you feel that is important, can be non-existent.
But, the joys of simplicity can’t be overstated. The connection to the natural world has always been important to me.
Another important element those five towns have in common – I could hop in my car and in five minutes be surrounded by trees and water. There is nothing man has constructed that can rival the beauty of a small stream tumbling over a bed of stones or the blue, pink and orange-streaked skies of sunset.
The reality of the coronavirus pandemic has actually reinforced my thinking. For the most part, we are tethered to our home. We’ve spent a great deal of time in the yard, actually enjoying the fruits of our labors over the last three decades.
However, about once a week cabin fever sets in. We have to go out and see the larger world. Judiciously, we select destinations off the beaten path, or large enough that we can isolate ourselves if others are sharing the space.
In the past two weeks, we’ve visited Iron Furnace and LaRue-Pine Hills in the Shawnee National Forest. Those visits re-invigorated my body and renewed my spirit. The natural beauty we witnessed is enough to sustain a person for a week to 10 days.
We visited Iron Furnace at the height of the bluebell bloom. From a distance the banks of the small creeks and streams took on the appearance of small mountain lakes as the bluebell blooms swayed in the breeze. And, the blues and purples of the blooms lost none of their dazzle as you walked through them and held them in your hands.
Last Friday, we drove the Grand Tower levee, marveling at the splendor of wood duck and blue-winged teal pairs. Before we headed back home, we drove the winding gravel road to the top of Inspiration Point.
The roadside was carpeted with columbine, larkspur, spring beauties and trillium. The flowers made a carpet of sunshine that could never be equaled by a weaver or artist. We took hundreds of photographs, but the digital images fall well short of nature’s perfection.
The circumstances of our daily reality no doubt heightened our appreciation of these simple pleasures. On the other hand, what a vivid reminder of how lucky we are to call this place home.
Savor it. There is nothing else like it.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
