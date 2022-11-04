Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Finding 'camera courage' on Snake Road

A couple weeks ago I stepped outside my comfort zone and walked Snake Road.

For those of you that don’t know, Snake Road is in the Shawnee National Forest, at the base of Inspiration Point near the Big Muddy River in Jackson County. The area below Inspiration Point is swamp land.

The U.S. Forest Service closes Snake Road each spring to allow the snakes to travel from their dens to their summer homes. The road is also closed in the fall to allow migrating snakes to return to their dens for hibernation.

Through the years, many friends and colleagues have urged me to walk the road during migration. I’ve always resisted until now.

I have what I know is an irrational fear of snakes. No, snake has ever threatened me in my life. I’ve never been in a scary situation involving a snake.

However, I vividly remember my mother screaming every time she spotted a snake. Not to get Freudian, but when you’re five-years-old and you see your mother terrified – that has an impact on you.

Over the years, I have learned to harness that fear a bit.

If I’m walking through the woods, or even a golf course, and a snake appears in the distance, I can deal with it. I might give the critter a wide berth, but I’m not going to panic, or even get creeped out.

And, since beginning to photograph wildlife, I’ve gotten bolder. I’ve found myself approaching snakes, looking for the best lighting, the best angle to get a photograph. I’ve dubbed the phenomenon “camera courage.”

Sure, I may close my eyes and take a couple of deep breaths after taking the photos, but, you know, baby steps.

Despite all that, I resisted the Snake Road experience.

Those fears finally broke down when two old friends, we’re going back 60 years, said they would be walking Snake Road. They asked if I would accompany them. It was without hesitation, although not without trepidation, that I agreed – the bonds of friendship are strong.

The first steps down Snake Road were cautious. I was on high alert, my head on a swivel, my brain conscious of the very spot my foot would land with each step.

We eased into the snake viewing, we probably walked a quarter-mile or more before seeing the first snake. We watched a cottonmouth navigate effortlessly through the duckweed, then saw another cottonmouth sunning itself at the base of a tree.

With each sighting, the fear subsided … slightly.

Given the time of the year and the cooling temperatures, it became apparent that most snakes would be spotted sprawled across the crown of the gravel road, soaking in as much of the sun’s rays as possible. Most snakes, we saw 20 or more, were visible from 25 yards away.

While still according these creatures a healthy respect, I found my natural curiosity pushing fear to the side. It turned out to be an enjoyable afternoon.

Since then, I’ve told many friends, many of whom have a fearful attitude about snakes, about the experience. All told me, in various ways, I was crazy. I don’t blame them. I understand completely. I felt the same way just a few weeks ago.

Granted, I’m not about to take up herpetology. But, if someone asks, I’d go back to Snake Road.