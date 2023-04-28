The first rose-breasted grosbeak of the season showed up in my yard Sunday. On my calendar, that’s a red-letter date.

I’m not sure why, but I’ve become enamored with that bird over the years.

It is somewhat exotic looking. Roughly the size of a robin, the male rose-breasted grosbeak’s back is jet black. In the meantime, the breast is pure white. Like new-fallen snow white, like you used too much bleach white.

That snowy white breast is topped by a large patch of cherry ice-cream red feathers. The red patch is roughly heart-shaped and starts where the bird’s chest meets its chin.

Finally, the pronounced beak is both bulky and bright white, not as white as the breast, but quite prominent against the bird’s black face.

To me, there is just a sense of satisfaction, and maybe an irrational feeling of pride, when the first grosbeak shows up in my yard. It somehow gives me a sense of worth that this beautiful creature has decided to use my yard. It doesn’t matter that the same birds are using my neighbors’ feeders, they’re also here.

The rose-breasted grosbeaks normally arrive somewhere around the middle of April to the beginning of May. Their arrival is a signal that really cold weather is gone.

In actuality, the reverence I feel for this bird is probably the result of the fleeting nature of our annual relationship.

Rose-breasted grosbeaks do not nest in Southern Illinois. The edge of their breeding range is slightly to the north of us. So, at best, we get to enjoy these beautiful creatures for just a couple weeks to a month each spring.

And, it’s a strange sensation when they leave.

One day you’ll notice there were no birds at your feeder. But, that happens occasionally. Then, the next day you also take note of their absence. Then, the third day you face the grim reality. They’re gone. That realization comes with a profound sense of sorrow.

Their migration is a real reminder of how quickly things can happen in the natural world.

On the other hand, the birds return each fall on their trip back to their wintering grounds in the West Indies, Mexico or northwestern South America. However, it’s not the same. The southward migration seems even more fleeting.

And, the males look a bit haggard, like someone who just came home from a hard day’s work in the mines or the fields. Worse than that, to me, it’s a signal of winter’s return.

So, for the next month, I’ll check my feeders dozens of times a day, just on the off chance a grosbeak will be there. Each sighting is a tiny dose of dopamine for the soul. And, it doesn’t get much better than that.