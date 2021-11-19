Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: For Southern Illinois hunters, the geese are gone

Motorists driving Route 3 will notice a dilapidated billboard as they reach the western edge of Olive Branch.

Although the sign is falling down, its paint cracked, the message is still legible – “Welcome to Olive Branch – The Goose Hunting Capital of the World.”

The sign was probably erected in the mid-1980s. The message is even more outdated.

There was a time when the Canada goose was golden in Olive Branch, and much of the rest of Southern Illinois. Goose hunting clubs ringed nearby Horseshoe Lake and the town itself. Hunters would flock to Olive Branch from all over the country and pay a daily fee to harvest their limit of geese.

That hasn’t happened in more than a decade. The geese are gone. Southern Illinois would regularly attract 750,000 Canada geese in the winter. Now, 75,000 seems like a pipe dream.

The hunters, once a significant source of revenue for the area, have long forgotten about Olive Branch, Ware, Marion and other hubs of the hunting industry.

So, where have the geese gone?

Since goose numbers began dwindling 15-20 years ago, Southern Illinoisans were told that the migration change was due to changing weather patterns. We no longer experience the harsh winters and heavy snowfalls that drove the geese south.

Changing agricultural patterns and practices left less food in the field, making the area less hospitable to migrating birds. And, the emergence of water-cooled power plant lakes in northern Illinois created more open water for geese.

“Nothing we have found is a silver bullet,” said Randy Smith, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ chief waterfowl biologist. “It’s one thing, we believe all of those things are accurate. It’s death by 1,000 papercuts, or 10 cuts in that case. All those things started happening at the same time.

“And frankly, they are able to avoid a lot of hunting pressure by not migrating further south.”

Now, the geese are spending their winters in the collar counties near Chicago. A couple of studies, tracking birds with collars and transmitter have shown that the geese that used to winter in Williamson, Jackson, Union and Alexander counties are content to stay in Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendal, Grundy and Will and DeWitt counties.

“Food availability has to be the big thing,” Smith said. “If there is no food, they aren’t going to stay, but based on these grad students work, they’re eating stuff we would consider has little nutritional value – cemeteries, sports fields that aren’t being used. They’re feeding on grass that is completely dry and brown, things we would consider that had no nutritional value. They will roost on roofs of these big industrial buildings. We assume they are going to railroad yards and feeding on waste grain they find there.”

And, this isn’t the first time the Canada goose has changed its migration patterns rapidly. There was a time the geese would bypass Southern Illinois for more attractive wintering grounds in Arkansas and Louisiana.

“The Chicago collar county guys are living the high life now,” Smith said. “It may very well happen those geese don’t come out of Wisconsin someday.”

One thing is certain, the decline of hunting in Southern Illinois is not due to population decline. Smith said Canada goose numbers have declined somewhat in recent years, but are still near historic levels.

In the meantime, Southern Illinois is experiencing an increase of greater white-fronted geese each year. However, the white fronts are less predictable, making them less profitable for commercial hunting ventures.

“Some of it is population growth,” Smith said. “It’s nowhere near the extreme level snow geese have increased. Some it is just seems to be range expansion to the east. They used to be considered a central flyway bird. For some reason they seem to be shifting east.

“They’re really statewide in Illinois with maybe the exception of northeastern Illinois. I don’t know what exactly is driving that, some I expect is food availability. There is a fair amount of white front research going on right now.”

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.