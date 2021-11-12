Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Give Shawnee National Forest the recognition it deserves

After spending last week at Great Smoky Mountains and Congaree national parks, I’m convinced that The Shawnee National Forest needs/deserves to be upgraded to a national monument or a national park.

Great Smoky Mountains and Congaree are at the opposite spectrum of national parks, despite being located just a couple hundred miles apart.

Great Smoky Mountains is a huge park, almost 522,500 acres between Tennessee and North Carolina. Congaree is tiny by comparison, just 26,276 acres. In fact, 10 Congarees would fit neatly inside the borders of the Shawnee.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers incredible vistas – soaring mountains shrouded in clouds, roaring rivers and breathtaking vistas that expand to the horizon and beyond.

In terms of spectacular, Congaree can’t compete with the Smokies. It’s located on a floodplain. It’s remarkably similar to what you’d see in and around the Cache River.

Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Impossible questions to answer While researching a story for a future edition of The Southern’s “Life and Style” magazine t…

But, don’t be fooled by first impressions.

Although not virgin timber, there are impressive second-growth stands of oaks. Some of the largest, tallest oaks in the world are found at Congaree. The bottomland areas are filled with massive tupelo and cypress groves.

The woods are alive with the sounds of woodpeckers – pileated, downy, hairy, red-bellied, flickers, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and perhaps a trace population of red-cockaded. But, the woods are so dense, you’re much more likely to hear them than see them.

And, if you take the time to visit Congaree a second day, you’re more likely to notice the nuance, the diversity. The huge fallen trees overgrown with moss and surrounded by fields of ferns – looks remarkably like the rain forest on the Oregon coast. The Spanish moss clinging to the live oaks, makes you think of Florida or Louisiana.

The juxtaposition of our visit pointed out that no two national parks are the same – regardless of their proximity.

While the Shawnee National Forest can’t compete with the sheer magnitude of Great Smoky Mountains National Park – the diversity of Southern Illinois is superior … think Garden of the Gods, Inspiration Point, Little Grand Canyon and the cypress swamps scattered in the lower part of the state.

And, as previously noted, that splendor is spread over an area 10 times the size of Congaree.

Currently, the confounding practice of logging continues on the Shawnee. As has always been the case, the logging operations lose money for the forest. And, the U.S. Forest Service has shown no compelling ecological evidence that clear-cutting is beneficial.

Logging has been going on for decades. I can’t think of a single area the Shawnee promotes as an area that is ecologically significant BECAUSE it has been logged.

National monument or national park status would finally put the logging controversy to rest.

National monument status takes just a presidential proclamation. Illinois’ senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth certainly would have the ear of President Joe Biden. And, Biden has already restored monument status to areas stripped of environmental protections by Donald Trump.

National park status requires Congressional action. Again, the Durbin and Duckworth could carry the water in the senate, but neither Mike Bost nor Mary Miller seem inclined to work with the current administration. And, frankly, neither seem likely to be environmental standard bearers.

Finally, action needs to be taken on the lands left unprotected by the Len Small Levee break in Alexander County. If the levee is not repaired, the area will be subjected to frequent flooding. The levee protected the land when the river stage reached 50 feet – the area now floods at 33 feet.

That land, which will eventually revert into its natural floodplain status, would make the Shawnee National Park even bigger and more diverse.

Just throwing it out there …

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.