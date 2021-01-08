Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Great story about a brave and loyal dog

I sat there on the couch on New Year’s night, cursing my own stupidity.
The movie was nearing its conclusion. A lump the size of a grapefruit had formed in my throat, tears were streaming down my cheeks.
What was I thinking?
Looking for entertainment suitable for our seven-year-old granddaughter, Kate, we settled on the Disney Channel’s “Togo". Togo is a legendary guide dog from Alaska. The dog led Leonhard Seppala’s team of huskies for more than 300 miles in a life or death journey to bring serum to the diphtheria-riddled town of Nome.
The movie portrays a “truish” account of Seppala’s epic journey. The trailer indicated the story would be intense, heartwarming and entertaining. It was all those things.
But, I should have known better. This was a movie about dogs. Dog movies, except those about golden retrievers playing basketball and football, never have a happy ending, at least not for the dog. It’s just not the way it works.
Conversely, I’m a sucker for dog movies. Having had a string of canine best friends from my early childhood, I instantly relate to a dog’s loyalty, playfulness and innate intelligence. And, I also remember, intensely, the heartbreak of saying goodbye to each and every one of these intimate friends.
As a first or second grader I remember standing in the backyard, looking out to the woods where my first real pet, Spot, used to play. The last time we saw him, he was bounding through the fescue toward a hickory grove.
He never returned.
For a week or so, I’d stand at the edge of the pasture, yelling his name at the top of my voice, hoping against hope he would magically reappear. It was my first brush with death.
Fast forward fifty-plus years and I remember the heartbreaking morning that we needed to put Buck, our 14-year-old golden retriever, down. Buck was a constant in my life. I drove a GMC pickup truck at the time. If you saw the truck coming down the street, it’s more than likely Buck was perched in the passenger seat.
We fought the reality of Buck’s illness for too long. When he refused to eat, we knew it was time to let him go. He’s buried in the corner of our yard. We’ve constructed a small shrine amid a flower garden to mark the spot.
Those memories make me misty-eyed as I type, and they played a role in the tears rolling down my cheeks near the conclusion of “Togo.”
Without giving away too much of the plot, the end of the movie wasn’t nearly as tragic as “Old Yeller” or some of the other classic dog movies, but, darn it, how can you not get emotional about a great dog?
The movie was so compelling I reached for my phone to do some internet research while the credits were still rolling. As noted earlier, the story is mostly true, including some of the most improbable scenes.
I’m not sure the plot changes made the movie any better. But, bottom line, it told a great story about a brave and loyal dog. What’s not to like about that, even if you need a box of tissues at the end?
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.