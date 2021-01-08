Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Great story about a brave and loyal dog

As a first or second grader I remember standing in the backyard, looking out to the woods where my first real pet, Spot, used to play. The last time we saw him, he was bounding through the fescue toward a hickory grove.

He never returned.

For a week or so, I’d stand at the edge of the pasture, yelling his name at the top of my voice, hoping against hope he would magically reappear. It was my first brush with death.

Fast forward fifty-plus years and I remember the heartbreaking morning that we needed to put Buck, our 14-year-old golden retriever, down. Buck was a constant in my life. I drove a GMC pickup truck at the time. If you saw the truck coming down the street, it’s more than likely Buck was perched in the passenger seat.

We fought the reality of Buck’s illness for too long. When he refused to eat, we knew it was time to let him go. He’s buried in the corner of our yard. We’ve constructed a small shrine amid a flower garden to mark the spot.

Those memories make me misty-eyed as I type, and they played a role in the tears rolling down my cheeks near the conclusion of “Togo.”