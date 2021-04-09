Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Help keep Southern Illinois clean

I challenge you to scan the shoulders while driving virtually any highway in Southern Illinois and see if you can drive for one minute without seeing any roadside litter. It’s a nearly impossible feat to accomplish.

Worse yet, walk any trail in the Shawnee, a national wildlife refuge or a state park and you’ll be shocked by the discarded water bottles, soft drink cans and sandwich containers.

My first question is “Why?” but that is the topic for another discussion.

Right now, Task One is to clean up the mess we’ve made of our beautiful corner of the world. Actually, that will be the easy part. My Twitter feed and email account are full of messages lending support and volunteering to help.

Keeping our world clean will be the hard part. We need to bore into the disconnect that so many people have and reprogram them not to litter.

That can be done in a number of ways, the first of which is education. And, we plan to take this message into our schools. We need to convince our children that the beauty of Southern Illinois is a precious gift, a gift that needs to be cared for.

I grew up in a generation in which kids shamed their parents into quitting smoking. We need to ignite that passion again.