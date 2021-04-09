Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Help keep Southern Illinois clean

I am asking for your help, pleading really.
We, emphasis on we, need to do something about litter in Southern Illinois. We need to do it now.
If you’ve read area newspapers and watched television newscasts during the past week, you probably are aware of the anti-litter initiative, CLEAN SOIL, being promoted by myself and former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard. In addition, Shawn Grossman, of Hiking With Shawn fame, is working on an effort to clean up our natural areas and streams.
There have been attempts to mobilize the public in the past, and those efforts have not been without their successes. Brent Gentry’s work on the Williamson County Board has gone a long way towards clearing up the illegal dumping problem in that county.
While our roadsides continue to be carpeted with layers of litter, there are reasons for optimism. Over the years, my anti-litter rants have gotten enthusiastic support from readers. In fact, taking a strong stand against litter may be the only issue that remains non-partisan in our polarized world.
The anti-litter message resonates deeply. Occasionally people will approach me out of the blue and thank me for this continued crusade against crud. And, over the past few years we have seen people organize clean-up days and pick up trash.
Yet, we were never able to sustain momentum. That’s evident every time you get on the highway or walk in the woods.
I challenge you to scan the shoulders while driving virtually any highway in Southern Illinois and see if you can drive for one minute without seeing any roadside litter. It’s a nearly impossible feat to accomplish.
Worse yet, walk any trail in the Shawnee, a national wildlife refuge or a state park and you’ll be shocked by the discarded water bottles, soft drink cans and sandwich containers.
My first question is “Why?” but that is the topic for another discussion.
Right now, Task One is to clean up the mess we’ve made of our beautiful corner of the world. Actually, that will be the easy part. My Twitter feed and email account are full of messages lending support and volunteering to help.
Keeping our world clean will be the hard part. We need to bore into the disconnect that so many people have and reprogram them not to litter.
That can be done in a number of ways, the first of which is education. And, we plan to take this message into our schools. We need to convince our children that the beauty of Southern Illinois is a precious gift, a gift that needs to be cared for.
I grew up in a generation in which kids shamed their parents into quitting smoking. We need to ignite that passion again.
Second, we need to make littering expensive. Littering carries a major fine in some states — think “Don’t Mess With Texas” -- and, to no one’s surprise, those states have clean highways. We need police, prosecutors and courts to embrace this effort.
If you hear of a couple friends getting fined $500 for tossing an empty can out the window, you might think twice about littering.
Third, as mentioned before, we need the help of everyone. If you’re riding with someone and you see they’re about to discard a sandwich wrapper or water bottle, tell them you’d be happy to take the trash home and dispose of it. Most people are impressed by that kind of earnestness and will respond.
Right now, CLEAN SOIL is in its infancy. We are working on plans to involve the schools, from kindergarten through graduate students. Our goal is to create a movement, to make it sustainable.
Wouldn’t it be nice to drive from Harrisburg to Murphysboro or from Centralia to Cairo and not feel like you’re visiting a landfill?
We will be enlisting your help soon. Thank you.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.