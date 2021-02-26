Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Helping a sparrow escape the garage

Filling the bird feeders was my first priority every morning last week when frigid temperatures gripped Southern Illinois and eight inches of snow blanketed the region.
With more than a dozen feeders spread out over the yard it was a process that consumed more than a half-hour each morning. And, since it is easier to carry a pitcher of seed around the yard than to lug a 40-pound bag around, feeding the birds required several trips to the garage.
In the interest of efficiency, I left the walk-in door open one morning against my better judgment. Sure enough, I turned around in time to watch a bird fly through the open door.
Granted, there was enough food in the garage to keep a single bird alive for decades. On the other hand, there was no water supply, and the thought of the bird messing on the lawn mower and other tools was less than appealing.
While surveying the situation, I heard the bird’s wings beating against one of the windows. Apparently, the bird was also having second thoughts and looking for an escape route.
Not wanting to spook the bird, which I had since determined was a male white-throated sparrow, I walked deliberately toward the window. In its frantic state, the bird failed to recognize my presence.
As I got within arm’s reach, the bird retreated to the bottom corner of the window, effectively hemming himself in. It was a simple matter to reach out and grab the bird in my hand.
I have seen thousands of white-throated sparrows in my lifetime, many at close range. They are a stunningly beautiful little creature with bright white stripes across their heads, punctuated by tiny mustard-yellow dots and, of course, the bleach-white patch on their throat.
It was impossible to release the bird without closer inspection.
First, the smallness surprised me. Of course, I was aware sparrows are small birds, but the white-throated sparrow dwarfs some of the other birds at our feeders like pine siskins, goldfinch and chickadee. Yet, I was struck by just how small this creature was.
Earlier in the day I had stationed myself near my feeders, holding sunflower seeds aloft, hoping to lure a bird into eating out of my hand. To my surprise, three different pine siskins jumped from the feeders into my hand and ate ravenously. Another siskin picked seeds from the top of my wife’s cap.
So, now I was curious. Would the sparrow accept food out of my hand before I released it?
After grabbing a handful of seeds, we walked to the door. The bird remained exceedingly calm through the ordeal, so eating from my hand seemed within the realm of possibility.
Once the garage door was closed behind us, I placed the sparrow in my hand next to the food.
For just an instant, the bird stood motionless. Then, and I swear this is true, it looked back at me briefly. A second later the bird picked one seed out of my hand and flew off to its freedom.
The bird certainly didn’t fall victim to the Stockholm Syndrome.
“Thanks for the rescue dude and I will take one for the road, but I’m outta here.”
Can’t say that I blame him.
