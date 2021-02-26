Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Helping a sparrow escape the garage

Filling the bird feeders was my first priority every morning last week when frigid temperatures gripped Southern Illinois and eight inches of snow blanketed the region.

With more than a dozen feeders spread out over the yard it was a process that consumed more than a half-hour each morning. And, since it is easier to carry a pitcher of seed around the yard than to lug a 40-pound bag around, feeding the birds required several trips to the garage.

In the interest of efficiency, I left the walk-in door open one morning against my better judgment. Sure enough, I turned around in time to watch a bird fly through the open door.

Granted, there was enough food in the garage to keep a single bird alive for decades. On the other hand, there was no water supply, and the thought of the bird messing on the lawn mower and other tools was less than appealing.

While surveying the situation, I heard the bird’s wings beating against one of the windows. Apparently, the bird was also having second thoughts and looking for an escape route.

Not wanting to spook the bird, which I had since determined was a male white-throated sparrow, I walked deliberately toward the window. In its frantic state, the bird failed to recognize my presence.