Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Helping change the culture on litter

I’ve been putting pen to paper professionally since 1976.
Among the many lessons I’ve learned in those 45 years is that no matter what you write about, someone will take exception to it. It doesn’t matter – puppies, mom or apple pie – someone will have allergy issues with puppies or apples or had an overbearing mother that haunts their dreams 35 years later.
The one exception has been Southern Illinois’ ongoing problem with litter.
Last week I wrote about the CLEAN SOIL initiative which has been formed to combat the chronically cluttered condition of our roadsides, parks and streams. As is always the case, the column was met with widespread approval.
Better yet, people have sent texts, emails and Tweets pledging their support and desire to aid in the effort. That kind of response is gratifying beyond belief.
But, I would like to take this opportunity to expand and clarify the mission.
Several people noted that in days past, residents at Illinois work camps helped clean up roadways. That’s true, and I remember well the mounds of trash they collected. It was an invaluable service. And, it’s something I hope we can resurrect.
However, I’m concerned some people view such efforts as a cure.
It’s not a cure. It’s merely treating a symptom.
That litter should never have accumulated on the roadways. The CLEAN SOIL movement is not about a one-time clean-up, it’s about changing attitudes. We have to change a culture that has been ingrained in Southern Illinois residents for generations.
We have to reach the point where tossing an empty can, a sandwich wrapper or even a cigarette butt out the window is simply unthinkable. Believe me, when it comes to litter, I’m a huge proponent of cancel culture.
This is a digression, albeit an important one, as a society we shouldn’t rely on incarcerated citizens to clean up after us. We must take responsibility for our own actions.
Coincidentally, last week’s anti-litter rant appeared about the same time an Associated Press story that said litter costs Illinois taxpayers about $6 million a year. Think about that, taking your empty bottles, cans and plastic bags home will indirectly put money in your wallet.
The monetary savings are real for all governing bodies. I’ve talked to municipal officials who have said litter creates mechanical problems for their street cleaning machinery and also clogs issues with storm sewers and drains. It’s your tax dollars that pay for repairs.
It turns out that tossing that bottle out the window isn’t a victimless crime– you’re hurting yourself.
Finally, after 45 years, I’m not naïve. Cajoling, complaining and stamping of feet will not change this culture of littering. I firmly believe that cleaning up Southern Illinois, and keeping it clean, will require assistance from law enforcement, the courts and the legislature.
As in some other states, where anti-littering laws are taken seriously at every level, the fines need to be stiffened (again, more money for local governmental agencies) and perhaps anyone convicted of littering be sentenced to public service work that involves picking up litter on highways and streets.
I have a sneaking suspicion that walking along the highway and cleaning up the mess would provide a new perspective.
Right now CLEAN SOIL is still in its infancy. In the near future we will be releasing some concrete plans, including educational components to get children and young adults involved. That engagement will make future columns of this ilk unnecessary. Nothing would make me happier.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.