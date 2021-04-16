Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Helping change the culture on litter

I’ve been putting pen to paper professionally since 1976.

Among the many lessons I’ve learned in those 45 years is that no matter what you write about, someone will take exception to it. It doesn’t matter – puppies, mom or apple pie – someone will have allergy issues with puppies or apples or had an overbearing mother that haunts their dreams 35 years later.

The one exception has been Southern Illinois’ ongoing problem with litter.

Last week I wrote about the CLEAN SOIL initiative which has been formed to combat the chronically cluttered condition of our roadsides, parks and streams. As is always the case, the column was met with widespread approval.

Better yet, people have sent texts, emails and Tweets pledging their support and desire to aid in the effort. That kind of response is gratifying beyond belief.

But, I would like to take this opportunity to expand and clarify the mission.

Several people noted that in days past, residents at Illinois work camps helped clean up roadways. That’s true, and I remember well the mounds of trash they collected. It was an invaluable service. And, it’s something I hope we can resurrect.