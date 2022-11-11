Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: How many Southern Illinois lakes can be fished in a day?

An old friend and colleague from The Southern Illinoisan, Joe Walker, spent some time at our home last weekend.

As old friends, and old people, frequently do, we spent a lot of time reminiscing.

While colleagues, Joe and I spent a significant amount of time fishing. We caught a good number of fish, and had more than our share of misadventures. There was the time on Devils Kitchen when Joe had to dive into the water and shove the boat off a tree top.

And, there was the time we were far up a creek (no, not that one). It was a miserably hot day and we had traveled a significant distance up Lusk Creek. We decided to turn back about the time the trolling motor battery wore down, only to discover my old 9.9-horsepower Mercury didn’t want to start.

It took 20 minutes of swearing, hoping and praying before the motor kicked into life.

However, our singular achievement as anglers came to be known as Les and Joe Bob’s Excellent Adventure. We stole the title from Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, a popular movie at the time.

The plot for this caper was cooked up weeks in advance. The idea was to catch fish in as many Southern Illinois Lakes as possible on a single day. The rules were simple. As soon as one of us caught a fish at the lake, it was checked off our list and we moved on.

Remarkably, our memories of the day were nearly perfectly aligned.

We both remembered it was quite hot. We both remembered being tired physically, and of each other’s company, by the middle of the afternoon. And, we both remembered the acrid body odor that filled the cab of my 1996 GMC Sonoma as we polished off the last few lakes.

We weren’t able to get started until about 9 a.m. And, since Joe lived in Carterville, Crab Orchard was the first lake on our list.

Frankly, I don’t remember much of the first several lakes. I know we were using small jigs and it didn’t take us long to catch fish – bluegill, crappie, pumpkin seeds and small bass at Crab Orchard, Kinkaid Lake, Lake Murphysboro, Cedar Lake, Devils Kitchen, Little Grassy and Lake of Egypt.

We were making great time until we reached Horseshoe Lake. There was an unexpected development. With tons of cypress and tupelo trees within easy casting distance of the bank, the habitat at Horseshoe Lake was unparalleled. Yet, cast after cast came up empty. Ten minutes went by, then 15 and still no fish. Given the distance we had to cover and the 8-10 more lakes on our agenda, we started getting a bit nervous. Finally, one of us managed to catch a small bluegill and we were on our way.

We did make up for lost time at Dutchman’s Lake. Joe hopped out of the truck at the boat ramp. I was still parking the vehicle when Joe came running up the ramp with a bass only slightly larger than the tiny jig. However, size didn’t matter on this adventure.

The only fish of any size that we caught was at Mermet Lake. We stopped at one of the boat ramps on the east side of the lake. It took just two or three casts before something hit my jig with a vengeance. Initially, I thought it would be a bass. It turned out to be about a two-pound bowfin.

Before the day was over, we also caught fish at Glendale, Glen O. Jones, Harrisburg City Lake and West Frankfort City Lake.

There was still plenty of daylight remaining when Joe caught a small bass at Rend Lake. We talked about driving to Pyramid State Park. But, we quickly realized we had had as much of each other as we could stand for the day.

So, if the subject comes up, and someone asks how many lakes can you catch a fish in during a single day – the answer is 15.