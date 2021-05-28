Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: How you can help Clean SOIL — the region's anti-litter initiative

To paraphrase Buffalo Springfield – there’s something happening here, and that’s getting pretty clear.
Last week the fledgling Clean SOIL organization met with about 50 entities in the region ranging from city and county officials, to business leaders, to environmental groups, to wildlife organizations to local clean-up and beautification groups.
The men and women, young and old, gathered at Veterans Airport in Marion did about three hours worth of trash-talking. There were segments on conducting successful clean-up campaigns, as well as recruiting volunteers for such efforts.
Passion, and hope, filled the room. And, those in attendance were largely of the same mindset – this is a long-term project. Yes, the roads, ditches, streams and parks of Southern Illinois are in dire need of a good housecleaning right now, but in order to keep our region clean, mindsets have to change.
In my opinion, the four most salient issues discussed involved how litter adversely affects the region’s business climate, how an education component is vital to long-term success, how the fast food industry can become a leader in the clean-up effort and the necessity to inject fun and competition into the actual clean-up effort.
Marion mayor Mike Absher delivered an eye-opening presentation.
He spoke of meeting with representatives of businesses thinking of locating part of their operations to Marion. During the course of those meetings, Absher was told the businesses sent advance scouts to town to get a feel for the community.
Obviously, if a business is going to locate in a town, require employees to move to a new location, physical appearance is going to be a factor. No leap of logic is required to reach the conclusion that streets filled with litter will reflect poorly on the community.
In addition, Gary Iles of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, gave a brief report detailing how many hours a week employees, who are paid by your taxes, spend picking up trash. Litter can, and is, costing you a lot of money.
Second, Harvey Henson of Southern Illinois University unveiled plans for an anti-litter curriculum currently being developed by the college. Curriculums from primary students, middle schoolers and high school kids will be made available to area schools over the next three years.
It’s obvious from driving Southern Illinois roadways for the past 30 years that children aren’t being taught the evils of littering in nearly enough households. If anything, our roads are more awash in cups, cans and bottles now than a generation ago.
Hopefully, this education program will have a trickle up effect and adults will eventually wake up to the fact it’s destructive to litter your own home.
One of the most hopeful presentations was presented by Mike Moreland, who operates a McDonald’s franchise in West Frankfort. Moreland spoke of McDonald’s standards in keeping the area near their restaurant clean and how his restaurant has joined the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-a-Highway” program.
Under Moreland’s direction, Clean SOIL will produce an anti-littering handbook for fast food franchises.
Finally, Kaylee Davis of Anna and Anne Krippenstahl of Keep Carbondale Beautiful, talked about organizing clean-up days. They agreed that clean-up days should be structured so that participants are having fun while not realizing they are working.
They suggested inter-city competitions, or providing prizes to different community groups in city-wide clean-ups.
The movement appears to be gaining traction. Let’s hope that’s true. Southern Illinois desperately needs it.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.