Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: How you can help Clean SOIL — the region's anti-litter initiative

He spoke of meeting with representatives of businesses thinking of locating part of their operations to Marion. During the course of those meetings, Absher was told the businesses sent advance scouts to town to get a feel for the community.

Obviously, if a business is going to locate in a town, require employees to move to a new location, physical appearance is going to be a factor. No leap of logic is required to reach the conclusion that streets filled with litter will reflect poorly on the community.

In addition, Gary Iles of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, gave a brief report detailing how many hours a week employees, who are paid by your taxes, spend picking up trash. Litter can, and is, costing you a lot of money.

Second, Harvey Henson of Southern Illinois University unveiled plans for an anti-litter curriculum currently being developed by the college. Curriculums from primary students, middle schoolers and high school kids will be made available to area schools over the next three years.

It’s obvious from driving Southern Illinois roadways for the past 30 years that children aren’t being taught the evils of littering in nearly enough households. If anything, our roads are more awash in cups, cans and bottles now than a generation ago.