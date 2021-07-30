Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: I love where I live

For as long as I can remember it’s been chic to bash the place you live.

It’s a phenomenon I really don’t understand.

I grew up in a town of about 1,100 people. The common complaint, especially among my peers, was there was nothing to do.

Frankly, I didn’t see it. There was a sandlot game going on virtually every day. If there wasn’t baseball, it was simple to round up a half-dozen guys for a reasonable facsimile of baseball. And, if all else failed, there was a creek just a 10-minute bike-ride away.

You’d like to think people would grow out of that mindset, but hearing people rip on Southern Illinois is commonplace. Again, I don’t get it.

We just returned from a week’s vacation in Orlando, Fla. -- the gridlock capital of the world. Our temporary Orlando home was 12 miles from Sea World, which translates to an hour drive. And, nothing says vacation like waiting in line in traffic to visit a theme park to wait in line all day.

Granted, vacation wasn’t all bad. We toured Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Canaveral National Seashore and visited Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive – all things I’d recommend highly. But given Central Florida traffic – you can’t get to any of those places from here.