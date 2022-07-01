Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: ID mobile apps augment birding experience

As a young man, and even well into middle age, I told myself that getting old was not an option.

I’m not talking about physical aging, that’s inevitable. But, I vowed to stay abreast of current trends and technology. That seemed realistic at the time, but, now, it just seems as if the world is changing more rapidly than ever.

Staying current is more difficult than I ever imagined – even in the seemingly timeless pursuit of birding.

I made what I considered a major concession several years ago when I downloaded the Audubon Birds of North America app onto my phone. It’s been an invaluable tool.

I still carry hard copies of field guides in my car, but the phone app has come in handy on a number of occasions. My phone, unlike the bulky field guides, can be carried in my pants pocket. And, since the book is downloaded onto the phone, you don’t have to worry about connectivity.

A world of information is at your fingertips, no matter how remote the location – as long as you have battery power.

And, the app has one major advantage over the books – the songs and calls of each species are included on the app. You can actually listen to the bird on the phone and not have to try to match the sound with some inane mnemonic, phonetic approximation of the bird’s call found in the book.

Frankly, the Audubon app has been a godsend.

Yup, I pictured myself the up-to-date 21st century birder. Certainly some people view that as an oxymoron. What can I say? Haters are gonna hate.

Sure, I had heard of this other app – Merlin ID. But, being a cocky baby boomer, I wasn’t even tempted to download it. I didn’t need it – so I thought. I didn’t want to suffer from information overload.

However, as usually happens when you think you’re smarter than you are, there was a moment of comeuppance.

I had a couple of clients on a birding tour recently. It was just after sunrise and we were walking along the edge of a lake when I heard a bird calling. “That’s a chipping sparrow,” I said confidently. “That’s the little red-headed bird we saw sitting in the gravel just a couple minutes ago.”

The words were barely out of my mouth when one of my clients spoke up.

“Actually,” she said. “Merlin says it’s a northern parula.”

Admittedly, I have a tin ear. I’m pretty good at visual identification, but differentiating between sounds, especially similar sounds, can be a struggle.

“That could be,” I admitted. “They sound quite a bit alike.”

Sure enough, just a few seconds later, a parula landed on a branch right in front of me.

That’s all it took. Why not download the app, I thought, it’s not going to make my phone any heavier.

So, fast forward a couple weeks, and I finally got around to downloading Merlin – which is free by the way. Of course, being a boomer, there was nothing easy about it. I struggled to find the App Store icon on the phone, they cursed several times when asked to provide passwords.

But, within a few minutes – Voila. I touched the microphone button and Merlin correctly identified the American robin singing above my head. And, as a bonus, it picked up the sound of a tufted titmouse singing in the background – something that had been unnoticed until I looked at the app.

So, I’ve spent the last four days playing, asking the phone to identify every bird singing in the neighborhood.

Again, that smug feeling of being a part of the 21st century has crept over me, although I understand how laughable that thought really is.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

