Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Identifying Southern Illinois birds

Perhaps the most gratifying aspect of this job is the number of people who text or email photographs, asking me to identify bird, butterflies or other critters.
While hardly an expert in any field, if I cannot identify the photograph, I know plenty of people who can. In 99 percent of cases, the “mystery” is resolved quickly.
The gratification comes not from people relying on me for information, but from the fact they care. If you don’t care about the world you live in, you won’t notice the small critters that share your backyard. And, right now earth can use all the TLC we can throw her way.
Aside from a few hot and humid days, something we used to call summer, Southern Illinois has been spared the extreme weather other areas of the country have been experiencing. Like other summers in the recent past, much of the west is ablaze with forest fires.
Many major lakes in the west are drying up. Temperatures are soaring in parts of the country.
Anecdotally, at least so far, weather patterns seem to be shifting. Our little corner of the world seemed to experience few severe thunderstorms this spring. Fortunately, we received plenty of rain, right into August, but most of that precipitation came in the form of gentle showers.
And, it wasn’t that long ago that much of April and May was spent under tornado warnings, keeping a wary eye on the sky.
There have been other subtle indications that things might be changing.
Critters that normally lived well south of here are becoming fixtures. Who would have thought that armadillo sightings would become commonplace in Southern Illinois? For the past few years, anhingas have been spotted around Mermet Lake and in the Cache River area. Normally, you’d have to travel to the Everglades or the Gulf Coast to see them.
And, even black-bellied whistling duck sightings can no longer be considered rare. How bizarre is that? The black-bellied duck wasn’t even listed as an occasional visitor by some of the major bird guides.
It’s nice to know that people are paying attention.
The easiest thing to do is to turn a blind eye to the reality of the moment. However, the texts and phone calls indicate that people are paying attention.
That’s vital because people take care of the things they love, the things that are important to them. For example, I know bass boats require a lot of maintenance. Since I don’t own a Ranger, Triton, Skeeter or any other model, it’s not something I spend a lot of time studying.
The fact is, we have just one world. We have one chance to take care of it. The more we know, the more we’re invested in it, the more we learn to care. The more we care, the more apt we are to take steps to protect it.
There are many ways to do it.
It can be as simple as disposing of trash properly instead of tossing it out your car window. Take that can or bottle home and put it in the recycling bin, that saves energy in the manufacturing process as well as natural resources.
In addition, it will free up staff of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Forest Service or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do the jobs that will benefit us, rather than serve as babysitters for people who cannot locate a trash can.
Save energy and resources by inching your thermostat up a notch in the summer, or down a degree in the winter.
These all seem like small things, but as Arlo Guthrie said in his epic “Alice’s Restaurant” if we all do it, it becomes a movement.
And, sometimes that movement can start with something simple, like recognizing a different species of bird in your back yard.
That gives me hope.