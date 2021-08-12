Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Identifying Southern Illinois birds

Perhaps the most gratifying aspect of this job is the number of people who text or email photographs, asking me to identify bird, butterflies or other critters.

While hardly an expert in any field, if I cannot identify the photograph, I know plenty of people who can. In 99 percent of cases, the “mystery” is resolved quickly.

The gratification comes not from people relying on me for information, but from the fact they care. If you don’t care about the world you live in, you won’t notice the small critters that share your backyard. And, right now earth can use all the TLC we can throw her way.

Aside from a few hot and humid days, something we used to call summer, Southern Illinois has been spared the extreme weather other areas of the country have been experiencing. Like other summers in the recent past, much of the west is ablaze with forest fires.

Many major lakes in the west are drying up. Temperatures are soaring in parts of the country.

Anecdotally, at least so far, weather patterns seem to be shifting. Our little corner of the world seemed to experience few severe thunderstorms this spring. Fortunately, we received plenty of rain, right into August, but most of that precipitation came in the form of gentle showers.