Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: If you're going to dream, dream big

When Illinois introduced the lottery a couple decades ago friends and relatives would dream aloud about how they would spend their winnings.

It’s an exercise I never participated in … I don’t buy tickets. The best bumper sticker I’ve ever seen said, “The lottery is a tax on people who can’t do math.”

Nevertheless, I’m familiar with the counting the chickens before they’re hatched exercise. It was something my siblings and I did about this time every year when the Sears and Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs arrived. We’d sit for hours fantasizing about the treasures we hoped to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

To that end, I’ve been thinking what it would be like if the Illinois Department of Natural Resources suddenly had a windfall.

Here is a partial wish list (if you’re going to dream, dream big):

A boardwalk at the southeast corner of Mermet Lake.

There is a significant wetland that holds water most of the year. It includes a dense stand of cypress and tupelo trees. And, even if it were accessible on foot, the vegetation and layers of criss-crossed down trees would make it nearly impossible to navigate.