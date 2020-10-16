Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: If you're going to dream, dream big

When Illinois introduced the lottery a couple decades ago friends and relatives would dream aloud about how they would spend their winnings.
It’s an exercise I never participated in … I don’t buy tickets. The best bumper sticker I’ve ever seen said, “The lottery is a tax on people who can’t do math.”
Nevertheless, I’m familiar with the counting the chickens before they’re hatched exercise. It was something my siblings and I did about this time every year when the Sears and Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs arrived. We’d sit for hours fantasizing about the treasures we hoped to find under the tree on Christmas morning.
To that end, I’ve been thinking what it would be like if the Illinois Department of Natural Resources suddenly had a windfall.
Here is a partial wish list (if you’re going to dream, dream big):
- A boardwalk at the southeast corner of Mermet Lake.
There is a significant wetland that holds water most of the year. It includes a dense stand of cypress and tupelo trees. And, even if it were accessible on foot, the vegetation and layers of criss-crossed down trees would make it nearly impossible to navigate.
The area is a haven for turtles, green herons, wood ducks, woodpeckers and Canada geese.
Other than the initial construction, a boardwalk allows visitors to insert themselves into the swamp with minimal disruption. Mermet has gained a deserved reputation as a wildlife Mecca. A boardwalk would only enhance that reputation.
- A quail habitat program for the grassy areas of Ten Mile Creek, Pyramid State Park, Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, Saline County Conservation Area and other areas around the state.
Quail numbers have been in serious decline in recent decades because of changing agricultural practices. These state-controlled areas contain acres of grassland that should be well suited to healthy bobwhite populations.
What a great service to the people of Illinois to plant food plots, create areas suitable for nesting and introduce plants that would attract food sources for quail.
It’s a much better use of state funds than building ATV tracks in areas supposedly designated for the support of wildlife.
- Trail management.
Several of the newer state areas in the region, notably Pyramid State Park and Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area are wildlife magnets. However, trails are sorely lacking. DNR staff does a good job of mowing paths through grassy areas, but actual trails, particularly through wooded areas would be an outstanding addition.
- The state is in dire need of additional Conservation Police Officers. Some officers are now supposed to cover three or four counties. No one can believe that is sufficient.
There is so much more to being a CPO than writing tickets for hunting or fishing without a license. CPOs are charged with administering timber laws. They provide security at the Grand American, the Fort Massac Encampment, the Illinois State Fairs and other activities.
They protect Illinois wildlife from poachers.
And, wouldn’t it be nice if we had enough CPOs to patrol our state parks and trails, to help control litter, to keep motorized vehicles off hiking trails and just make themselves available to meet and greet visitors.
Given the current economic climate, these things won’t become reality in the immediate future, but a person can dream. Right?
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
