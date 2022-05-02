Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Illinois EPA ruling for Pond Creek Mine is concerning

I’ve always taken pride in my vocabulary.

Growing up in the country with no neighbors nearby, I spent hours and hours reading – everything from novels, to Sport magazine to the World Book Encyclopedia. Words have always fascinated me.

And, as of last week, they are now confusing me.

Based on the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s recent ruling allowing the Pond Creek Mine to dump millions of gallons of polluted water into the Big Muddy River, I’m going to have to reassess my understanding of the words environmental and protection.

If you’re not familiar with the case, the Pond Creek Mine has a severe issue with ground water. Millions of gallons of water with high concentrations of chlorides, sulfates and iron fill the mine on a regular basis.

Several years ago, Williamson Energy LLC applied for a permit that would allow the company to dump the water into the Big Muddy. Just the thought of the EPA allowing such a ridiculous thing made the permit request seem like a story from The Onion, a satirical newspaper.

Yet, here we are.

On April 15, the “Environmental Protection Agency” approved the permit. Oh, they tried to assuage those of us who actually care about the environment by noting that the discharged water will receive some treatment. The water going into the river won’t be quite as toxic as it could be.

What is happening to us?

Remember when the EPA was actually the EPA? Remember when the agency actually cared about the environment? Remember when the agency actually cared about protection? Remember when businesses hated the EPA because the agency rigidly enforced its regulations?

I’ve been disappointed in government agencies in the past, but this is shameful.

The government, OUR government, is putting the welfare of a business above the health and safety of its citizens.

In a world where an environmental protection agency was actually doing its job, the government would prohibit the discharge of pollutants into a waterway. It would be, should be, up to the business to treat the water until it was benign.

Instead, the “EPA” is allowing this business to use a public waterway to dilute its pollutants. I live here and I object strenuously.

Oh, the EPA assures us the situation will be monitored.

That’s not very reassuring. What is the agency going to do if and when this grand scale chemistry experiment goes awry? Remember these chemicals aren’t being introduced into the water with an eye dropper, we’re talking millions of gallons of water.

Who can predict what is really going to happen? I don’t think it’s worth the gamble.

And, given the horrible environmental record of the extractive industries, I’m pretty sure we’re talking about when, and not if.

We don’t need another Elk River incident. In 2014, a company accidentally discharged a chemical into that West Virginia river that fouled the drinking water in nine counties. Coincidentally, the chemical discharged is used to treat coal.

When the application was first filed, I was a full-time employee of The Southern. I called the mine for comment. I called the parent company for comment. The company’s reaction – hanging up on me and not returning calls. Other reporters working on the story had the same experience.

That does not inspire confidence.

The introduction of sulfites and chlorides could have harmful effects on flora and fauna downstream. And, the Big Muddy flows through some environmentally sensitive areas downstream that are prone to flooding.

In my mind, a true environmental protection agency would be fighting tenaciously to ensure this is not a remote possibility.

Of course, that is in a world where environment and protection carry conventional definitions. I have little idea what these words mean now.

The Prairie Rivers Network and the Sierra Club pledge they will closely monitor the situation. Maybe they’ll do the job our supposed protection agency refused to do.

Concerns can be addressed to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-3397.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

