Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Illuminating the fear of the night

There will be a program at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge next week on the effect light pollution has on migrating birds.

Illuminating planet earth is one of the legacies of modern man. Who of us hasn’t flown in an airplane at night, gazed out the window and marveled at the miles and miles of street lights below us? And, it is impressive to see.

But, why did we as a civilization bother to take back the night?

Many will say progress. Technologically, that’s certainly true.

Others will argue, quite correctly, that lighting enhances our safety.

But, when we get down to a primal level, I think it is because all us remain just a little afraid of the dark. Yes, I can remember taking comfort in the dim night light in my bedroom. And, yes, I can remember feeling much more secure walking around the yard at night with a flashlight.

We all pretend to grow out of it sometime between adolescence and adulthood. But, if we’re being perfectly honest, most of us are more comfortable with a bit of light.

I’m not above admitting to being a bit jittery when taking Beau, my golden retriever, out for a neighborhood stroll after dark. I’m not afraid of thieves or plunderers, but there is a lot of wildlife around, ranging from red fox to skunks.

It always makes me nervous when Beau starts nudging around a brushy area – getting hosed by a skunk at 10 p.m. doesn’t sound like a great way to end the day. And, except for the smell, an unexpected late-night encounter with an opossum, raccoon or ground hog doesn’t sound that appealing either.

And, the darkness can play with your head.

I remember walking home from a buddy’s house when I was a teenager. It was about a half-mile walk by road, about half that if I crossed a plowed field – the same field I had seen a family of skunks waddling through earlier in the week.

It was an uncomfortable walk home. My mind turned every remaining corn stalk that was large enough to reflect the dim light of the moon into the white stripe on a skunk’s back.

And, it’s not just the fear of skunks.

How many of us would travel deep into the woods on a camping trip and spend the night without a fire?

Sure, we say all the right things -- “a fire is just mesmerizing.” Or, “the temperature doesn’t matter, sitting by a fire just feels good.” Or even, “how can you go camping without making smores?”

But, the fact of the matter is, we all like to banish a little bit of the darkness. We like to give ourselves that small cushion of light. It’s amazing how all the birds are louder and insects sound more devious after sunset. Seeking light is an innate defense mechanism we’ve carried around since prehistoric times.

We just feel more secure with a fire burning. It makes us feel as though we are the master of our domain – even if that domain extends just a few feet from where we’re seated.

Yet, there are times when the darkness is actually comforting – but only when the celestial bodies serve as natural floodlights. Most of us can appreciate darkness – in moderate amounts.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

