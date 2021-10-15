Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Impossible questions to answer

While researching a story for a future edition of The Southern’s “Life and Style” magazine this question occurred to me, “What would Southern Illinois be like if the Shawnee National Forest didn’t exist?”.

The question actually stopped me in my tracks.

It’s difficult to even speculate what would have become of the region if the federal government hadn’t stepped in to purchase thousands of acres of spoiled agricultural land. It’s equally difficult to speculate how recreation and tourism in the region would have evolved.

What if Garden of the Gods, Bell Smith Springs and Inspiration Point had remained in private hands. It’s likely those areas would be tourist destinations, but it’s highly unlikely they would have remained in their natural conditions.

There would likely be a mini-golf course adjacent to Camel Rock that featured dromedary-like obstructions. Zip lines might crisscross the ridges at Inspiration Point. And the sound of go-carts would echo through the canyons at Bell Smith Springs.

There will be those who say those outposts of capitalism would be welcome in this economically depressed area.

However, as you dig into the history of the Shawnee National Forest it’s obvious the forest breathed life into a struggling region during the Great Depression.

The U.S. Forest Service has photographs of eroded farmland in Saline, Hardin, Johnson and Massac counties. The landscape looks eerily similar to something you might see at Badlands National Park, or not much different than Martian landscapes.

The thin, rocky soils common in many areas of Southern Illinois were depleted in a generation. Some farms were abandoned because residents couldn’t pay taxes. Other residents of the region migrated to Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis, looking for factory or packing house jobs.

The sale of land to the federal government created a desperately needed infusion of cash. Area residents went to work helping to build infrastructure within the forest. Those construction projects created ancillary jobs.

These weren’t isolated incidents. Look at a road map of Illinois, if such things still exist, and note that most of the lower quarter of the state is colored green – that is the scope of the Shawnee National Forest.

How many more people would have fled Southern Illinois without the formation of the Shawnee National Forest?

Would Southern Illinois University ever have grown into a nationally acclaimed research institution? Would Marion have grown into a thriving community at the intersection of Route 13 and Interstate 57? Would there be high schools in small communities like Galatia, Vienna, Eldorado, Johnston City and other small towns?

Would there be a Southern Illinois wine trail?

Finally, what would the landscape look like? What impetus would there have been to reclaim the depleted soil? Would vast areas of Southern Illinois be overgrown in brush, like a high desert? How many people would populate the region?

Those questions are impossible to answer, but fascinating to ponder.

And, to my embarrassment, I’d never considered the possibilities until last week.

Like most Southern Illinoisans, I’ve enjoyed the views at Garden of the Gods and Inspiration Point. I’ve enjoyed hikes through Rim Rock and Bell Smith Springs.

But, the fact of the matter is, I may never have moved to Southern Illinois had it not been for the forest. I came here in the late 80s because my family purchased a thriving business in Harrisburg that was owned by her parents.

In fact, had it not been for the intercession of the Shawnee, my wife’s family might not have remained in Harrisburg and my life would have unfolded in a totally different way.

When viewed through that microscope, the forest looks much different than a large green area on an old road map.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

