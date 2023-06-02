There was a stir in the birding world about a decade ago when there were, what seemed like, credible reports of an ivory-billed woodpecker sighting in the Cache River swamps of Arkansas.

Birders and ivory hunters converged on rural Arkansas, hoping to prove that this magnificent bird was not extinct. Larger than a pileated woodpecker, the last time an ivory-billed woodpecker was actually photographed was in the 1930s.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was/is an impressive species. It stands about 20-inches tall with a wingspan of 32 inches. The historic range of the ivory-billed was coastal South Carolina, Florida, the Gulf Coast, extending into Texas and up along the Mississippi into the southern tip of Illinois.

Since the last documented sighting of the ivory bill, about every decade or so a grainy photograph or indistinct video is produced, purporting to be the elusive birds. There have also been rumors of a small population of ivory-billed woodpeckers in Cuba.

As a result, the ivory-billed woodpecker has become North America’s version of the Loch Ness Monster, albeit a bit more believable.

When an ivory bill was supposedly sighted in Arkansas about a decade ago, researchers traveled to the Cache River. They studied the photographs submitted as evidence, took to the woods and triangulated distances and calculated the size of the grainy object in the photo.

Thousands of man hours of research proved to be inconclusive.

Recently, footage has surfaced showing birds some claim to be ivory-billed woodpeckers flying through the backwoods of Louisiana, touching off another frenzy to prove/disprove the sighting.

Frankly, and sadly, I believe the bird is extinct.

In today’s world of cellphones, drones and trail-cams it’s difficult to believe that someone wouldn’t have captured a photograph.

On the other hand, there are still remote areas of the country that see little human visitation. And, a relatively small creature could easily go unobserved in thousands of square miles of swampy backwaters.

If ivory-billed woodpeckers were discovered, it would turn the scientific world on its head. It would make birders all over the world giddy with delight. We all love great nature redemption stories like the whooping crane and the California condor.

And, the discovery of a creature believed to be extinct for 80 years would send a welcome message of hope to the world. While there is a sliver of hope an ivory-billed will be discovered, it does seem unlikely.

Scientists from Cornell University Lab of Ornithology have called the new footage inconclusive, saying the pictured birds appear to show the very similar pileated woodpecker. However, the latest sightings may be enough to keep the ivory-billed from definitively being declared extinct.

Nessie lives!