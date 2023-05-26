Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

While working on a non-work related project over the past couple months, I’ve had the opportunity to spend hours combing through my photo library. That project has allowed me to relive some amazing moments in my life.

For example:

Single most spectacular sight: There are only two moments in contention – stepping to the edge of the Grand Canyon and stepping up to the ridge of Crater Lake.

Crater Lake gets the nod.

While the grandeur of the Grand Canyon cannot be argued, it is a bit too surreal. It looks too much like a painting.

Stepping above the rim of Crater Lake you are slapped in the face with a color blue you have never seen before and will never see again. The sight is so pure, so pristine. As National Park Service personnel describe it, every visitor steps to the edge of Crater Lake and has their, “Oh, my God” moment.

Most incredible wildlife experience: Without question, it was photographing humpback whales off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Scariest wildlife experience: Without question, it was photographing humpback whales off the coast of Nova Scotia.

We were in a glorified bass boat, maybe a 30-footer, with these massive creatures surfacing all around us. How close were we? We could smell their breath when they exhaled through their blow holes.

For the record, humpback whales have bad breath.

Prettiest bird ever photographed: The painted bunting is the winner in this highly subjective category.

We had taken several trips to Florida, chasing this spectacular creature. We finally caught up with it at the Audubon Corkscrew Sanctuary near Naples.

The bird, which looks like it has rolled through an artist’s palette, was every bit as stunning in real life as it was in photos. In fact, I was so nervous about taking the photos, I thought sure I’d screw them up. For the record, they turned out fine.

Most disappointing photo trip: Hands down, it was a puffin adventure in Nova Scotia.

I LOVE puffins. I have always LOVED puffins.

We saw thousands of puffins that day. But, due to inclement weather and minimal photographic equipment, the photo element of the day was pretty much a bust. It was an overcast day, raining about half the time, meaning the light was terrible.

And, it was after that trip I upgraded my equipment.

I’d love a do-over on that day.

Favorite spot to photograph wildlife: That’s a toss-up. I’m not sure I can decide between the Everglades and Lake Apopka, near Orlando, Florida.

Both locations have an incredible amount of wildlife per square mile.

I feel the Everglades may offer a little more diversity, but the critters are so accessible at Lake Apopka. Visitors at Lake Apopka drive an 11-mile levee road that puts birds and animals within 10 yards of your vehicle, on both sides of your car.

Favorite Southern Illinois spot to photograph wildlife: Hands down, Mermet Lake. (See Lake Apopka description.)

Bucket list bird: American oystercatcher. I like to keep my expectations realistic. When this critter is captured in the camera, there will be plenty to take its place. The crested caracara is in the running.

Local nemesis bird: The horned lark. They are everywhere. I need a good photo.

Most coveted location yet to visit: Big Bend National Park, Texas.