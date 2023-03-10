The old proverb says “It’s an ill bird that fouls its nest.”

If that is true, the human race is sick. Sick beyond belief.

We traveled to St. Louis last week and the littering we witnessed across urban Missouri and rural Southern Illinois nearly defied belief.

As we drove north on Missouri 141 it was impossible not to notice the litter that had gathered along the fence bordering the east side of the roadway. Large pieces of clear plastic adorned the fence like sheet rock. Fast food bags, plastic bottles and aluminum cans gathered around the base of the fence.

The barrier literally created a river of litter.

The scene would have been disgusting if it were an isolated incident, but unfortunately, it was the rule, not the exception.

Granted, litter is more visible this time of year. The high winds that have whipped the region in recent days help gather the litter. We’ve also had heavy rains, washing cans and styrofoam cups up out of ditches and depositing them along the roadway.

These natural forces don’t create an excuse for the poor aesthetics, they merely point out the extent to which humans as a species have fouled our nest.

As awful as the scene along Route 141 was, it wasn’t the worst example of our trashy nature.

The I-57 ramp at Ina, located south of Mount Vernon, was littered to almost an indescribable extent.

Fast food wrappers rolled across the ramp like tiny tumbleweeds as we headed south. Aluminum cans and discarded soda bottles rolled around aimlessly in the wind until they became lodged in tufts of grass.

Again, large pieces of clear plastic inhabited the landscape, creating almost a carpet-like effect across the entire ramp. I have seen some horrific examples of littering in my day, but this scene defied belief. I’ve seen city dumps with less refuse.

The scene was, and it is, beyond sad.

There are a couple convenience stores located at the Ina exit. There are ample trash cans to dispose of waste. There is nothing difficult about disposing of waste properly.

If you purchase gas, there are garbage receptacles between each pump. If you buy a candy bar or a soft drink, garbage cans are located adjacent to the door. And, there is certainly nothing difficult about carrying refuse home and disposing of it properly.

It’s not that complicated.

Instead, we are content to create this nightmarish landscape of aesthetic apathy.

The truly sad part is that it is so avoidable. It takes just a moment of personal responsibility, a moment of caring about someone other than yourself, to dispose of waste properly. The fact that these scenes exist is a sad commentary on us all.

However, there is hope.

Through groups like Clean SoIL, many of us are tackling the scourge that is litter.

On Earth Day, April 22, friends groups of many area state parks and the Cypress Creek and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuges will be cleaning up their favorite parks. Hopefully, that bit of TLC shown to Mother Earth will be contagious.

Picking up after ourselves is the very least we can do. It makes us all look better.