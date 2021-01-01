Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Make a New Year's resolution to stop littering

It is virtually inescapable. You’ll find soda cans or candy wrappers crammed between rock formations at Garden of the Gods. The most obscure trails in Giant City State Park are vandalized by the presence of empty beer cans.

Worse yet, the trash seems to regenerate spontaneously.

Well-meaning individuals or groups of people take it upon themselves to clean up corners of our world, but the unthinking, the uncaring, trash it nearly as fast as it is cleaned up. The saddest part of this scenario is it is avoidable.

If you are guilty of littering, you can help reverse this trend, this region-wide shame. It’s easy. Just consider the consequences of your actions. When you finish that drink, candy bar or cigarette, don’t toss it out the window. Simply put the cup down, crumple up the wrapper and place it on the floor or seat of your car.

It takes minimal effort to dispose of your waste properly.

Believe it or not, the thoughtful action of one individual can make a huge difference, especially if you live in a rural area. If just one person decided to take personal responsibility for their environment and quit littering, think of how much cleaner that stretch of road would look after a week, a month or even a year.