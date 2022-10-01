Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Making connections at the National Hunting and Fishing celebration

Since retiring from full-time duties with The Southern Illinoisan, my interactions with the public have been limited.

Don’t get me wrong, there are enough irons in the fire to keep me as busy, or busier, than I ever was. However, it’s a small group of people I interact with on a regular basis. It’s a rather small bubble.

That’s why the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days is more fun than it’s ever been. For the past several years, I’ve manned a booth for my guide business at the event. Those two days provide the most interaction with the general public I experience all year.

For two days, I get to visit with old friends, many of whom I used to see on a regular basis. Regular and long-time readers of this newspaper frequently stop by to chat; new acquaintances stop by the booth to share photos or outdoors experiences and some potential customers even stop to talk.

Visiting with the good people of Southern Illinois is always fun. But, I’m always fascinated by the people who stop to share a photo or story about a recent outdoor experience.

Saturday, a gentleman with a camera strapped over his shoulder strolled by my booth without making eye contact – it's a great skill to possess at shows like National Hunting and Fishing Days.

As a show visitor, you want to see what businesses have to offer, but you don’t always want to engage with the person in the booth. For one reason, you may not have time. Second, if you don’t start a conversation, the vendor isn’t going to get into your pocket.

This particular gentleman walked past my booth and apparently caught sight of my camera at the last second. He hesitated briefly, then turned around.

Before speaking, he looked carefully at the photos on display. Finally, he reached for his camera and said something like, “Do you mind if I show you something.”

It took a minute or two of searching his photo card – apparently, he fills them the cards nearly to capacity, the same as I do. After reversing course a couple times and uttering a mild epithet or two, he pushed the camera toward me.

On the screen was an outstanding photo of a coiled rattlesnake, starting straight at the lens. The gentleman was justifiably proud of the photo. It was crystal clear, well composed and represented a moment in time where he came face-to-face with what most people consider a fearsome critter.

We talked about the challenges of photographing wildlife and the joys of nature in general before he walked away. There was no business transaction made, but I suspect we both enjoyed the few minutes spent sharing the joys of nature.

That scene played out a number of times. Several more camera-toting visitors stopped by, but even more people pulled their cellphones out of their pockets to share pictures of sunsets, insects, critters or waterfalls.

Just to see the joy in their eyes when they recounted their encounters with nature made the entire weekend worthwhile.

It seems that living gets more complicated every year, technology becomes more daunting. Yet, talking to people all weekend provided a reassurance that most of us retain a primal connection to the natural world. We all take refuge in the quiet moments spent staring at a sunset or watching water spill over a precipice, or we enjoy the adrenaline rush of a thunderstorm and staring a timber rattlesnake in the eye.

Interacting with people who share those experiences is uplifting.