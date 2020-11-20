Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Making the best of a pandemic

We are all dealing with the pandemic in different ways.

The most difficult part for me came during the early weeks, when the State of Illinois shut down its parks. Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area and Saline County Conservation Area are two of my favorite birding haunts, so, essentially, I missed the 2020 spring warbler migration.

Since then, life has settled into a pattern that feels relatively normal.

I set the alarm early once or twice a week to greet the golden early light of sunrise at one of the two aforementioned sites, or Mermet Lake or Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Once you get past the thought of leaving a warm comfortable bed, there is nothing like being in the outdoors while the world is still waking up.

However, despite the pseudo-normalcy, some things have undeniably changed.

This is the first time in decades we haven’t taken an early spring vacation.

Normally, we take advantage of that sliver of the calendar where basketball has ended, but baseball and softball are still on the horizon. Unfortunately, the world as we know it pretty much shut down a few days after the Missouri Valley Conference’s men’s basketball tournament.