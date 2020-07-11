Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Measuring time by the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time is a strange phenomenon.

Forty years can fly by within a blink of an eye, yet, individual moments – like waiting for a loved one to get off an airplane after a long trip – can drag on interminably.

In recent years I’ve taken to relying less and less on the calendar, instead measuring time by season. Unfortunately, the system doesn’t forestall impending birthdays or create an additional Christmas, but it is an accurate barometer of the passage of time.

For instance, spring has nothing to do with March 21.

Spring has to do with that first warm day after the bluster of winter. That first morning you step into your yard and the sun warms your face rather than turning an indifferent cold shoulder.

Spring is noticing buds appearing on trees, the softness of the green of emergent leaves. And, while you can stare at buds for hours on end and nothing happens, one morning you wake up and realize that forest canopies are full.

How did it happen? Where did that time go?

This notion came to mind last week while driving to the Tunnel Hill train tunnel. Our granddaughter spent a couple weeks at our house and a bicycle ride was high on her agenda.