Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Mending Dogtooth Bend at the southern tip of Illinois

I’m going to go on the record and be the first to lament my demise.

Oh, there is nothing imminent. And, actually, I’m feeling fine other than undergoing the slow deterioration of spending 68 years on this earth.

It’s just that I understand my chances of being around for another 30 years is dicey at best.

And, I’d love to be here in 2052 to see how the Dogtooth Bend area of Alexander County has progressed.

Dogtooth Bend is a roughly 7,500-acre area adjacent to the Mississippi River south of Olive Branch. Prior to the breach of the Len Small Levee in January of 2016, much of the area was farmed. The levee protected the area from flooding in most years … at least to the extent farmers could get some kind of crop out each year.

That all changed in 2016 when the winter flooding took out nearly a three-quarter mile stretch of levee. The area that was once protected from flooding until the Mississippi River stage reached 50 feet, now floods at 33 feet.

In the six years that passed since the levee was breached, it was never definitively stated that the levee would never be rebuilt, meaning the land, and by extension the landowners, have remained in limbo.

Now, finally action is being taken.

A couple federal programs have been put in place to purchase easements from willing buyers in the region. The easements involve a one-time payment to landowners. They will retain ownership, but will be prohibited from farming the property or from building significant structures.

Essentially, much of the land will be allowed to revert to bottomland forest or wetlands.

In my dreams, I can see vast expanses of grassy wetlands with great egrets, cattle egrets and other wading birds feeding in the bright sunlight with the Mississippi River providing the backdrop. That is the best case scenario for the region.

The area is so large, so scenic, it’s not difficult to imagine tourists flocking to the area to bask in the wonders of nature – an Everglades north if you will.

The only problem with that scenario – nature generally works slowly. It will take 20-30 years for the land to revert, for trees to mature, for nature to heal the wounds inflicted upon it by the hands of man.

Oh, I guess it’s possible my then 35-year-old grandson will drive me out there, help me out of whatever type of vehicle he’d be driving in 2052, point me in the right direction and ask, “Can you see the egrets grandpa?”

Hopefully, the sunlight will be able to penetrate the cataracts and I’d be able to see nature’s own restoration work.

Obviously, that is an unlikely scenario, but just knowing that Dogtooth Bend appears to be on the road to recovery is sustaining. And, it is remarkable how an area can change through proper management. There are areas in the Cache River Watershed that have been re-forested and bear no resemblance to their appearance in 1992.

Hopefully, the same type of changes will occur at Dogtooth Bend.

Unfortunately, I’ll probably have to change my diet if I want to see those changes.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

