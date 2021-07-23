Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Merritt Island, not a playground

It didn’t help defuse the situation, but I laughed out loud.

It was about a month ago, we were having lunch in a picnic area deep within Smoky Mountain National Park. My four-year-old grandson, Will, was angry, feeling he had been sold a bill of goods.

It was our fault. We had told him we were going to a park – technically, that was true.

But, for three hours we had driven past rushing mountain streams, breathtaking vistas, stunning stands of wildflowers and towering hardwood trees. The adults were in awe, but the four-year-old? Not so much.

After finishing lunch, Will announced to anyone within earshot, “I wanna go to the playground!”

That made perfect sense. In Will’s world, “going to the park” means slides, swings, monkey bars and merry-go-rounds. And, in his defense, this adventure had been billed as a trip to the park.

Back to the laugh – Will’s words brought to mind a scenario that had played out in my life nearly 60 years ago.

Growing up in Clinton County, we lived just a few miles from Carlyle Lake. In fact, huge trucks filled with limestone boulders rumbled by our home daily for several years – the rip rap that surrounds most of the lake.