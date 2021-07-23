Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Merritt Island, not a playground

It didn’t help defuse the situation, but I laughed out loud.
It was about a month ago, we were having lunch in a picnic area deep within Smoky Mountain National Park. My four-year-old grandson, Will, was angry, feeling he had been sold a bill of goods.
It was our fault. We had told him we were going to a park – technically, that was true.
But, for three hours we had driven past rushing mountain streams, breathtaking vistas, stunning stands of wildflowers and towering hardwood trees. The adults were in awe, but the four-year-old? Not so much.
After finishing lunch, Will announced to anyone within earshot, “I wanna go to the playground!”
That made perfect sense. In Will’s world, “going to the park” means slides, swings, monkey bars and merry-go-rounds. And, in his defense, this adventure had been billed as a trip to the park.
Back to the laugh – Will’s words brought to mind a scenario that had played out in my life nearly 60 years ago.
Growing up in Clinton County, we lived just a few miles from Carlyle Lake. In fact, huge trucks filled with limestone boulders rumbled by our home daily for several years – the rip rap that surrounds most of the lake.
One day, shortly after the lake opened, dad suggested the family take a ride to South Shore State Park. My brothers and I were ecstatic. We knew the city parks in nearby Breese and Carlyle had great playground equipment … just imagine what magical adventures lie ahead in a state park.
When we arrived, the disappointment was palpable.
There was nary a swing to be seen, nothing but trees, grass and a few waves lapping up on the lakeshore. Yet, dad seemed enamored with the place. He went on about what a pretty place it was.
So, it was easy to slip into Will’s shoes. At four-years-old, he’s oblivious to the loss of habitat. His world largely consists of a couple blocks around his home and whatever he can glimpse from the back window of his parents’ car – 60-plus miles per hour.
And, at four-years-old, you see a lot of trees, but quality playground equipment – that’s a rarity.
Looking back, it’s not clear when I began to see things through my dad’s eyes. But, I’m eternally grateful that transformation occurred. It doesn’t happen to all of us. Too many adults look out at a beautiful vista and see golf courses, condos and housing developments.
We returned from a brief Florida vacation this week, spending a day touring Merritt Island National Park and Canaveral National Seashore. While driving through the marshy areas of Florida, a sense of gratitude rolled over me.
To reach Merritt Island we drove through incredible traffic bottlenecks, past seemingly endless housing complexes and construction sites building thousands more units.
But, thankfully, someone had the foresight to protect these irreplaceable wild areas. Merritt Island not only provides habitat for Florida scrub jays, reddish egrets, hundreds of reptile, amphibian and plant species, but also serves as a reminder of the resourcefulness of indigenous peoples who learned to live off this harsh habitat.
Will wouldn’t have been real impressed with Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge … there wasn’t a swing set in sight. Hopefully in 25-30 years he’ll see it that way as well.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.