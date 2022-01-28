Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Mother Nature waits for no one

I’m not sure if it’s 100% accurate, but I’m going to attribute this line to former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee Ron Allen.

Allen worked in the IDNR’s marketing department. One of his duties was organizing outdoor writers’ conferences. Writers from throughout the state would gather at a state park and would split their days between classroom sessions with state biologists and hunting or fishing with local guides.

The classroom sessions were always remarkable. However, it seemed as if the weather never cooperated with the hunting and fishing activities. I remember fishing in the raging Mississippi floodwaters at the Quad Cities. I remember goose hunting at Rend Lake when there wasn't a pool of open water within 100 miles.

But one spring, we had a conference at the now defunct Rend Lake Resort and the weather was spectacular. The crappie spawn was in full force and every writer in the state had stories to trumpet the magnificent fishing at Rend Lake.

A triumphant Allen, or one of his lieutenants, stood at the boat dock as we returned, crowing, “Fishing was so good, I thought it was yesterday.”

He was referring, of course, to the lament every hunter or fisherman has heard far too often, “You should have been here yesterday.”

I’ve had those “shoulda been here yesterday” moments twice in 2022.

Just after New Year I took a ride to Crab Orchard Lake to pad the personal 2022 bird count. I was hoping to add several species of duck to the annual list. However, I wasn’t prepared for what I saw.

Recent rains had swelled the lake level, flooding the area on either side of Route 148. The area has been largely dry this year due to lake levels being lowered to allow spillway repairs.

The area was full of ducks. By full of ducks I mean there seemed to be a two ducks per square foot. You would have been hard-pressed to wedge another dozen birds in the area. They were primarily mallards, northern shovelers, gadwall and an impressive number of ringnecks.

But, it was the northern pintail that caught my eye. There were literally thousands and thousands of pintail. I saw more pintail that day than I’ve seen in my entire life.

Pintail are dabblers, meaning they feed just under the surface. They submerge their heads, leaving just their butts above the water. Pintail are aptly named for the sharp sprig of a tail. For that day, Crab Orchard Lake looked like the world’s largest pin cushion.

It was one of the most amazing sights I’ve seen in Southern Illinois. I couldn’t wait to show my wife.

We returned two days later. There were approximately 30 ducks.

Similarly, a buddy and I found dozens of trumpeter swans and hundreds of ducks in a swollen pool of Saline Creek last week. Again, I couldn’t wait to show my wife.

Predictably, the water had dropped precipitously. There were a handful of ducks and a half-dozen Canada geese remaining.

And, try as I might not to say it, the words, “You should have been here yesterday” came out of my mouth.

Mother Nature waits for no one.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

