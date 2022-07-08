Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: My wildlife wisdom continues to widen

We took the grandkids to Cave-In-Rock State Park during the Fourth of July weekend.

They had a big time climbing around the cave and squishing the sand of the Ohio River between their toes. As we were walking back to the car, the kids ran ahead with their parents. That allowed my wife and I to take a much needed, more leisurely pace.

As we walked along the bluff, my wife stopped suddenly and pulled her cellphone from her pocket. She began snapping photos of a five-lined skink sunning on a shelf in one of the many crevices.

The fact that I could identify the small creature made me smile. A month ago, I would have had no clue. However, because I had spoken to Scott Ballard, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ chief herpetologist, for a story last month, I knew, with certainty, that I was looking at a five-lined skink.

That is what I have always, and still love, about this job. It’s been like a 35-year master’s course in biology. The body of knowledge I have today makes me understand what an ignorant lout I was 35 years ago.

But, perhaps the most important lesson gleaned over those years – the more a person learns, the more he/she understands how little they know. Several incidents over the past month have been driving that point home.

First, we recently visited Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Like most people with an interest in the outdoors, I can identify a lot of the flora and fauna near my home. However, drive a couple hours in any direction, and things change. Suddenly, virtually everything you see is a mystery.

You quickly realize the soil in your field of knowledge is quite thin.

Shortly after returning from vacation, I received a press release from the University of Illinois Press asking if I’d like a review copy of a “Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois – Second Edition.”

A couple days later, the volume arrived in the mail.

My ignorance was clearly on display with virtually every turning of a page. Within a few moments, I discovered creatures such as the eastern narrow-mouthed toad, the eastern spadefoot, and the crawfish frog.

They all live here in Southern Illinois, but none were part of my body of knowledge.

Next, I finally decided to download the Merlin Bird ID app.

Since then, I’ve spent most of my waking hours driving around Sahara Woods or walking around my neighborhood pointing my phone in the direction of any bird song I hear. No, I haven’t found any exotic bird species, but I have learned the nuances of sounds made by tufted titmice, northern cardinals and even American robins.

The app has been an incredible source of knowledge.

Finally, another book recently arrived in the mail from Illinois University Press – “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes – 150 Years of Change.”

Predictably, a quick perusal of the book verified what I already knew – I have a lot to learn about the fish of Illinois.

The takeaway from this ongoing continuing education course is humility. It doesn’t matter how much you think you know; there is always so much more to learn. And, although leafing through the guidebooks can be daunting, it’s important to realize no one absorbs all this knowledge at one time.

I’m reminded of a statement made by Kevin Horrigan, a former writer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Speaking of the different types of knowledge people possess, Horrigan wrote that someone with a doctorate has a field of knowledge a mile deep and an inch wide in a particular subject. Others, like news reporters, have a field of knowledge that is an inch deep, but a mile wide.

Picking up a fact or two a day, learning to identify a new species or two every day – not only does it widen your field of knowledge, but it keeps you humble. That’s an attribute we can all use.