Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: National park status would let Shawnee National Forest shine

For weeks I have purposely avoided commenting on the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve proposal.

The hands off attitude was adopted for several reasons. First, I’m right in the middle of it. A public “he said, she said” battle is unbecoming and never enlightening. Most of the misinformation being put forth by the public faces of the opposition to the national park proposal was so transparently specious it didn’t require a response.

However, in the last week or so, the climate has changed. What had basically been misinformation has evolved into the more malicious realm of disinformation.

The primary belief of the people working to create the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve is that moving management of the Shawnee National Forest from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the U.S. Department of Interior is the next logical step for the forest.

The Shawnee National Forest came into being in 1939. The U.S. Forest Service bought parcels of eroded, denuded land from willing buyers in the 1930s. Some of those parcels included large areas of old growth oak, hickory, beech and poplar that are now preserved in forest wilderness areas. The USFS planted pine plantations, partnered with the Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps to create what has become the jewel of Southern Illinois – The Shawnee National Forest.

Today there is no question that the Southern Illinois economy is struggling. Coal mines, long the economic engine of the region are disappearing – there is not a single operating coal mine in Saline County at this moment.

We believe, and studies support the contention, that the national park designation would bring more tourists to Southern Illinois. It would create jobs, cottage industries and an attendant increase in wages.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages the Shawnee National Forest, is not in the business of promoting recreation and tourist activities. The National Park Service is best suited to maximize the economic opportunities the forest represents and address the clear and present danger of climate change by protecting the 290,000 plus acres of carbon sequestering hardwoods and pines.

Opponents state that the Shawnee National Forest will suffer as the result of park service management. They claim the National Park Service takes a hands off approach to management.

That claim is laughable.

Think about this for a moment. For more than 100 years we have entrusted the National Park Service to be the stewards of some of the most unique, fragile environments on the North American continent – Yellowstone, Yosemite, Crater Lake and the Grand Canyon.

The NPS also manages the forests of Shenandoah and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Ahhh, but the Shawnee is different the opposition says.

They’re right. The Shawnee is unique. As are all of our parks. The National Park Service does not manage its parks with the same playbook. I urge you to go to www.nps.gov/parkplanning. This encyclopedic website not only contains the agency’s complete management guide, but detailed management plans for National Park Service properties.

Recently we received documents through a Freedom of Information Act request that clearly state logging practices being employed at the Bean Ridge and Sharp Rock sites in the Shawnee are counterproductive to forest health. The comments were made by Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Heritage and the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. Inexplicably, the comments were omitted when the Forest Service published the public comments.

The two agencies stated clearly they do not support the commercial thinning and shelterwood harvest approaches to management: “The proposed management actions are not consistent with a natural community management approach as cited in the document, nor are they fully consistent with professional forest management recommendations for successful oak regeneration and recruitment objectives, particularly on sites of intermediate to high forest productivity.”

Our goal is not no management, rather, it is more thoughtful management.

One of our public information forums included a presentation by Mike Jeffords, a respected entomologist who has made a career doing research in the Shawnee National Forest. Jeffords promotes an approach to management that takes into account the side effects human intervention has on all insects, birds and plants, not just target species.

Finally, there are false accusations that those of us promoting the national park have ulterior motives – financial gain. There will be financial gain – for the region. Yet, in none of their public pronouncements do park opponents admit most of their jobs have financial ties to the U.S. Forest Service or United States Department of Agriculture.

If someone opposes the national park idea because it might hurt their income stream, I can respect that. Spreading disinformation … not so much.