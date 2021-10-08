Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Natural beauty in our backyard

There are times when an outdoor adventure is as near as your backyard.

Such was the case Monday morning.

My wife and I took advantage of the cool fall weather, enjoying our favorite early morning caffeinated beverages under the shelter of our carport. While reveling in the cool breezes, I couldn’t help but notice a number of small birds flitting about our neighbor’s cypress trees.

Thinking we were being visited by migrating warblers, I fetched the binoculars from the house. Remarkably, the birds were still there when I returned, but instead of warblers, we were being visited by golden-crowned kinglets.

After watching the kinglets hop around the tree, to the uninitiated kinglets act as if they are on a perpetual caffeine buzz, I decided to fetch my camera. Remarkably, the kinglets were still there when I returned.

I spent the next 15 minutes doing laps around the tree, trying to find the perfect angle, the perfect lighting. Several times during that fruitless exercise the kinglets landed within 10 feet of me. However, they remained deep in the shade.

Tiring of this game, I noticed a small portion of the tree that had insects buzzing around and was bathed in sunlight. It was perfect. Rather than herding, I’d sit and wait for the kinglets to come to me.

For the next hour the kinglets buzzed around me. They landed within three feet of my target, but refused to enter the sunlight. They flew behind me, landing in the sweet gum tree in my yard.

Again, several times the tiny birds were within 6-10 feet of me, but they were either in the shade, buried deep in the leaves or the camera was facing directly into the sun.

Finally, they wore me down. I gave up. I retreated to the house, knowing full well the moment I left two or three kinglets were land in the lighted branches.

Although the morning was not a photographic success, it was amazing from a wildlife perspective.

In addition to the kinglets, I spotted black-throated green and Tennessee warblers in the wispy cypress branches. And, at one point, a Cooper’s hawk strafed me. The bird flew so close I could feel the breeze as he, or she, zipped past.

Those things would have made the morning memorable in themselves, but there was more.

Just prior to spotting the kinglets, we were marveling at the repertoire of a mockingbird perched high in a crepe myrtle tree on the opposite side of our yard. He sat at the very top, singing to his heart’s content, drawing an audience of house finch and cardinals in nearby trees.

And, a bit earlier, I was thrilled to see a couple kildeer in a neighbor’s yard while walking the dog.

Beau and I were within two blocks of home. I was deep in thought when I heard the telltale cry of a kildeer. Glancing to my right, it took me just a second to spot the east-facing kildeer. The bright morning sun illuminated the bird’s white breast and highlighted the black stripes around its head and throat.

The bird moved slightly forward, forcing my focus to shift and there was a second bird, just as brilliantly displayed.

It’s not uncommon to see kildeer to that part of the neighborhood, but to see them displayed so gloriously …

All that natural beauty within two blocks of home … What a wonderful world!

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

