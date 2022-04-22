Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nature can be cruel

When it’s tough to find something to watch on television I find myself checking PBS or National Geographic channels for wildlife documentaries.

I’m particularly a sucker for stories that detail the life cycle of an animal. Any critter will do, from fox, to pelican to salmon swimming upstream to spawn. And, most of the documentaries have happy endings.

Alas, that isn’t real life.

For the past three weeks I’ve been part, well, looking in from the outside, on a real-life wildlife drama.

It all started about a month ago. I was sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon when Lennie Kaylor, a friend, called. He was at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, located near Harrisburg, photographing birds.

While driving along one of the park roads, he noticed an American woodcock walking in a ditch. American woodcock aren’t rare, but they are largely nocturnal animals. Getting a chance to see one, much less photograph one, in board daylight is a special occasion.

Being a good guy, Lennie called and shared the information with me. I jumped off the couch and high-tailed it to Sahara Woods. Lennie was still there when I arrived and we watched the bird for another 10 minutes before it walked up a small hill on the other side of the ditch.

A mottled black, brown and gray bird, the American woodcock is perfectly camouflaged to be a ground nesting bird. It blended seamlessly into the surroundings immediately after stepping out of the ditch.

We stood there befuddled for several minutes, amazed at how easily the bird simply disappeared. Since the bird didn’t flush, we remained fairly certain the woodcock was still right in front of us.

After several minutes, Lennie spotted the bird sitting on a nest.

Over the next three weeks we each returned to the site to check on nesting progress. Once we pinpointed the nest, we could visually check without crossing the ditch. Each time we checked the bird was dutifully sitting on the nest.

In the meantime, Lennie did some research on American woodcock nesting habits and incubation period. Counting back the days, this should have been the week the eggs hatched.

Although the weather wasn’t particularly good Monday morning, I headed out to the woods to try to spot some of the summer migrants that had been showing up in the area recently – white-eyed vireos, indigo buntings, northern parulas – among others.

The morning was largely unsuccessful, but I had hoped to salvage the day by verifying the woodcock was still on the nest or that the birds had hatched safely. Prior to checking the nest I was checking to see if any Henslow’s sparrows had already arrived.

While searching a grassy hillside, Lennie’s pickup pulled alongside my car. Like me, his curiosity was getting the best of him. He drove the short distance to the nest site and returned a few moments later. The look on his face told the story.

Predators had apparently found the nest. The remnants of five eggs were scattered about the shallow nest.

A lump formed in my throat. The news hit hard. It was like losing a friend.

It’s a weird admission, but I had been living vicariously through the woodcock. The nest had survived until hatching was imminent. Then, our hopes were dashed.

I could hear a narrator’s voice in my head, telling me how cruel nature can be. It didn’t make the moment any easier.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

