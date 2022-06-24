Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nature is all around us, all of the time

Nature is an anomaly.

It is at once all around us, yet, it is hidden in plain sight.

Nature is inescapable, as was the case Feb. 29, 2012 when my wife and I sought shelter in a hallway while an F-4 tornado dismantled our house. It is as secretive as the gray tree frog, dubbed Henry, that lives in and around the window boxes near my deck.

Nature is as expansive as the forests that cover much of Southern Illinois. It is as tiny as a spring beauty emerging from the forest floor on a frosty spring morning.

We see nature every day, every time we step out our front door, every time we drive to work or walk our dogs. However, seeing is not the same as noticing.

I’m reminded of the scene in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation. The Griswold’s pulled the Family Truckster to the rim of the canyon, looked at the splendor below for roughly five seconds, then hopped back into the vehicle.

Yes, they saw the Grand Canyon, but they didn’t notice.

Several times a year I’m asked to speak to community groups or civic organizations. Unless the group asks for a specific topic, I like to present a slideshow on birds – primarily birds found in Southern Illinois.

It’s amazing the number of people astounded by the beauty all around them, things I’m sure they’ve seen, but haven’t noticed.

The cedar waxwings is one of my favorite birds. It is about the size of a cardinal. It has a black facial crest, just like the male cardinal. It has light brown feathers with bright yellow tips on its tail and red-tipped wings. The red tips appear to be made of the red wax that was used to seal letters and documents hundreds of years ago.

The photo I use in my presentations is a waxwing plucking a berry from a neighbor’s holly tree.

People will look at the bird and ask, “They live in Southern Illinois?”

They’re amazed when I tell them the photo was taken from my driveway. The same goes for photos of Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks, white-winged doves and pine siskins. These beautiful creatures are all around when you take the time to notice.

And, I’m not casting aspersions. We all get in a hurry.

I was at Glen O. Jones Lake in Saline County recently, scouting for a tour I was going to leave in a few days. It was hot. It was nearing lunch time. Although I wasn’t overtly hurrying, there was a nagging sense I was going to miss something.

Then, nature made me take notice.

While walking back to my car, I noticed the bark on a nearby juniper tree seemed to be moving. Stopping to take a second look, I discovered an eastern fence lizard clinging to the side of the tree.

Perhaps it was the heat. Perhaps the lizard was bored, but my presence didn’t rattle him in the least. The lizard made me slow down. I forgot the heat and the cheeseburger I was dreaming of and took a couple dozen photographs.

More importantly, I took the time just to watch this creature. This common critter slowed my world down.

And, I was a better person for it.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0