Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nature offers more than meets the eye

It was long overdue, but I purchased a new computer recently.

The machine had gotten slow, unreliable, and frankly, a bit cranky in recent days. In my mind, it seemed as if the computer was 5-6 years old. In reality, we had purchased it in 2014. I hesitate to think how old the device was in computer years.

I mentioned in an earlier column that my wife Judy and I spend some of our downtime just watching slideshows or our photograph collection. It’s a great way to relax, reminisce about past vacations and appreciate the beauty of our natural world.

Setting up the new computer turned out to be surprisingly easy.

Before purchasing the new computer, I photographed the back of the old machine, giving me a record of where everything was plugged in. The old computer was lugged to the store so that data from the nine-year old computer could be downloaded onto the new machine.

Before leaving the store, I also photographed the back of the new computer.

By comparing the two photographs, I had the new computer up and running in less than 20 minutes.

However, there was one glitch.

The new computer came with Windows 11. The software was slightly different from the old, so there were a few wrinkles to iron out. One of which involved the slideshow.

The old software allowed me to put my entire collection in the slideshow. I’m not 100% certain, but I don’t think Windows 11 allows that. Or, perhaps, maybe even likely, I just haven’t figured that out yet.

I have learned how to put individual folders on the slideshow.

Once I had that figured out, I discovered another change – the length of time each photo is displayed on the screen. In the old program, I could set the computer so that each picture was on the screen just 15 seconds.

Having a short attention span, I loved the short exposure. You had a chance to see each photograph, but the show kept moving.

The shortest exposure allowed on Windows 11 is one minute. Again, it’s quite possible I’m incorrect, but that’s where we are at this moment.

Initially, I hated the one minute exposure. Each photograph seemed to be on the screen forever. As a result, the slideshow seemed to drag.

Mimicking the behavior of the old computer, I groused about the situation frequently. However, from the beginning, my wife said she enjoyed the longer time frame, stating it gave her more time to study each photograph.

I didn’t buy it at first. However, she began pointing out details in the photos I had previously overlooked, although I had seen most of the pictures numerous times. It wasn’t long before I began paying more attention to detail myself.

The moral of this story, at least in my mind, is that there is frequently more than meets the eye, particularly when dealing with nature. There is so much we take for granted in our natural world, particularly in our own backyards.

We really do need to take the time, even all off of 60 seconds, to take notice.