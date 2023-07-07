We’ve had a sizable groundhog in our neighborhood for the past several years.

He’s a healthy looking specimen, I dare say a trophy animal. Groundhogs are vegetarians. There are several gardens in the neighborhood, both flower and vegetable. And, I’m guessing he can also make a decent living on pet food.

He rarely ventures into our yard, but it happens occasionally. We have a fairly extensive container garden, primarily basil, oregano, parsley and other spices. We also have lots of flowers and several tomato plants growing in containers.

However, I’ve never seen him rifling through the green beans, okra or other food plants in the yard. He seems content to nibble on the zinnias and other flowers. Unlike the neighborhood plague of squirrels, the groundhog is judicious in his appetites.

As a result, I’m happy to share my bounty with him. And, truthfully, the presence of this lumbering mammal provides an element of the wild that squirrels just can’t pull off.

The internet tells me that the average lifespan of a groundhog in the wild is about three years. I’m guessing this guy is pushing five or six. Technically, he does live in the wild, however, there are few predators in the neighborhood. I’m guessing that if he continues to eat well, doesn’t smoke and gets regular exercise he could live to be about 14, which is considered life expectancy in captivity.

However, I’m getting a bit worried about him.

His primary home, so far as I know, was under a temporary outbuilding in a neighbor’s backyard. Whenever I’d see the groundhog in the open, it would scurry for shelter at the first hint of human presence.

That changed a couple weeks ago when the neighbor moved the outbuilding in favor of a permanent structure.

My first thought was that the groundhog would move out of the neighborhood, another victim of urban renewal.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

He’s still a regular in another neighbor’s yard. I frequently see him (not sure why I’m assuming he is a male) in another neighbor’s yard, nibbling on clover. He seems a bit less jumpy these days. I’m guessing it’s because his primary source of cover appears to be a tunnel just across the alley from the neighbor’s yard.

The tunnel is surrounded by a thicket of overgrown vegetation, providing both a food source and reliable cover for the groundhog.

The loss of the outbuilding has seemed to force him into the open with more regularity. And, he does seem to be taking more chances these days, moving further and further into the open on his foraging forays.

Plus, the alley where he lives serves several homes. While it’s not a high-volume area, there are several cars per day.

Conversely, he’s made it this far without any assistance from us. Hopefully, I’ll still be musing about this occasional backyard visitor 3-4 years from now.