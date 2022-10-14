Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nothing can humble you like nature

The past couple weeks have provided some fascinating, and educational, moments in the outdoors.

The experiences have been varied, but there is a common thread – nothing can humble you like nature.

Strangely enough, one of those enlightening moments occurred while watching a tree trimmer at work in our front yard. There are two towering oak trees, about 80-feet tall, standing guard in front of our home.

During the past few months a couple sizeable limbs fell from the trees during high winds. The result – a hole in the roof of our house and some serious dings on our vehicles. The last incident occurred just a couple weeks ago and finally spurred us into action.

The trimmer came last week to remove several large dead limbs.

I watched him work, from a safe distance, for a brief period. During that time one of the larger limbs went hurtling to the ground. The sound of the wood crashing against the dry earth clearly conveyed how heavy the wood was.

It got me to thinking about the incredible weight of those two trees. What kind of destructive force would they generate if they crashed to the ground?

On a happier note, I entertained a client for my guide business last Saturday.

We were at Mermet Lake at sunrise. Mermet is one of my favorite places to view a sunrise, but Saturday offered still another element. The temperature dropped into the low 30s overnight, causing steam to rise off the surface of the warm water.

The fog enshrouded the cypress trees in the middle of the lake. It wasn’t thick enough to completely block the rays of the rising sun, creating a layered, almost lacey look around the tops of the trees. However, the surface of the lake, the cormorants and herons perched on low branches were silhouetted by this remarkable lighting.

Amazingly, within an hour, the air temperature had warmed, dissipating the fog, leaving an intensely bright clear day that created a mirror-surface on the lake. In 60 minutes or less, Mermet Lake had been completely transformed.

It was difficult to believe it was the same place.

Still another unique experience came on my first walk on Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest. I have written many times about my lifelong aversion to snakes. During the course of this four-hour walk I came into close contact with nearly two dozen snakes.

Granted, the first couple encounters got my pulse racing, but as the afternoon wore on I got acclimated to my surroundings. While still aware of the potential dangers associated with venomous snakes, I must admit I walked away with a newfound level of comfort with these reptiles.

The last encounters involved our backyard.

A northern mockingbird serenaded us throughout breakfast one morning, performing his entire repertoire a number of times. Had we not known any better, it would have been reasonable to believe we were being entertained by a chorus, not a solo artist – although a house wren chimed in at one time.

Maybe it’s just me, but there is something fascinating about mockingbirds. Do they intentionally study the songs of other birds? What, if any, is the benefit of impersonating their neighbors? Or, do they do it simply out of mischief?

Finally, we were watering our plants one morning in an attempt to stave off the ill effects of this extended dry spell. For the first time ever, we planted okra this year. I had never seen an okra plant in my life.

I was simply amazed to see an okra pod growing straight up out of the plant like a finger. Most plants hang down from a vine or a branch, not okra. It stands at attention.

Seeing the plant made me laugh, and realize at the same time, how much there is to learn.