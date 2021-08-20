Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nothing deters the hummingbirds

The open window, which held our curious faces, did nothing to deter the activity. It did, however, provide a soundtrack for the documentary playing out just a couple feet in front of our faces.

We were able to hear the whir of the wings and the incessant chattering that goes on between the birds as they defend their spot in line. What I wouldn’t pay for a “Hummingbird to English Dictionary.”

This close-up view really sucked me in.

From our window perch we are close enough to see the birds actually swallow the nectar. And, it is fascinating to watch them use their tail feathers as rudders. Seen from close range, the physics of their intricate movements is even more intriguing.

I’m not sure what has caused the uptick in activity. It could be a quirk in their natural nesting cycle, it could be the early migrants are already building up stamina for the long flight south.

What’s more, the activity is constant from the time we get up in the morning until dark. You expect the birds to feed the first thing in the morning, but several times last week the birds were still feeding after sunset. It wasn’t completely dark, but the sun was well below the horizon.

And, nothing seems to deter them.