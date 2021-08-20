Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Nothing deters the hummingbirds

When I was a kid, Maytag appliances had an incredibly successful advertising campaign featuring “The Loneliest Man in Town.”
The commercials featured a sad-faced middle-aged man, the Maytag repairman. The premise being that Maytag appliances were so reliable that the poor guy never had the opportunity to interact with customers.
For most of the summer, my hummingbird feeders could have served as home base for the “Loneliest Man in Town.”
The only nectar that left my feeders was through evaporation. There were occasional visitors, usually a lone female, late in the afternoon, but generally speaking, the hummingbird feeders were lonely places.
That all changed about 10 days ago.
Suddenly, my yard is alive. Hummingbirds are everywhere, standing in line, not so patiently I might add, to get to the feeders. And, they are bold. There are a couple of conventional feeders near the hummingbird feeders. You’re liable to have hummingbirds buzzing around your face while pouring sunflower seed into the conventional feeders.
There is a tray-style feeder hanging less than an arm’s length outside the window of our guest bedroom. It is located on a trellis that supports a sizable rose bush.
After watching the hummers feed and jockey for position for about 30 minutes one recent morning, I decided to open the window in the brief interlude between hovering guests.
The open window, which held our curious faces, did nothing to deter the activity. It did, however, provide a soundtrack for the documentary playing out just a couple feet in front of our faces.
We were able to hear the whir of the wings and the incessant chattering that goes on between the birds as they defend their spot in line. What I wouldn’t pay for a “Hummingbird to English Dictionary.”
This close-up view really sucked me in.
From our window perch we are close enough to see the birds actually swallow the nectar. And, it is fascinating to watch them use their tail feathers as rudders. Seen from close range, the physics of their intricate movements is even more intriguing.
I’m not sure what has caused the uptick in activity. It could be a quirk in their natural nesting cycle, it could be the early migrants are already building up stamina for the long flight south.
What’s more, the activity is constant from the time we get up in the morning until dark. You expect the birds to feed the first thing in the morning, but several times last week the birds were still feeding after sunset. It wasn’t completely dark, but the sun was well below the horizon.
And, nothing seems to deter them.
Earlier this week we had a heavy morning rain. Huge droplets were falling straight down, pummeling the tray feeder. The hungry hummingbirds were unfazed, gobbling up the nectar as hungrily as the birds at one of the more protected feeders.
The bedroom window feeder offers another interesting perk, we can see the feeders across the yard. It’s amazing how they flit from one feeder to the next and how quickly they can zip across the yard, flying just a few inches above the ground.
We also have several crepe myrtles in full bloom bordering the yard that serve as staging areas. It has been a privilege to share this busy world for the past couple weeks. I’m hoping it lasts for another month or so.
I have no interest in being the loneliest man in town.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.